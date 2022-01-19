Mega Data Center Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2024
“Mega Data Center Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Mega Data Center market, identifying potential of the Mega Data Center markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand From BFSI Sector to Augment the Market Growth
– Banking and finance sector is one of the largest generators of data, and the need for a data center to regulate the cost of operations is a primary driver.
– Finance and banking structures use data centers to store customer records, employee management, transactions, electronic banking services, such as remote banking, telebanking, self-inquiry, which need data centers for their functioning.
– Data centers are believed to be an infrastructure that is the future of finance. Many institutions have created private cloud system to accommodate massive network, storage, and server capacities to support their retail financial centers, ATMs, and active online accounts.
– Many banks maintain their own data centers, but the trend is found to be changing owing to the fluctuations in the profits for the banks. Also, maintaining a data center is a cumbersome process owing to the cost drain on the IT, real estate and operations as any data center requires proper cooling, security and power facilities. This can act as a challenge for the BFSI industry during the forecast period.
Growing Demand From Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market
– The growing demand for high-density, redundant facilities throughout China is precipitating a shift in the design and development of the country’s data centers. China has 50 internet users per 100 population indicating scope for lot of development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centers, 52 cloud service providers and 0 network fabrics.
– However, power, space and IP transit all cost more in China emphasizing the difficulties in maintaining a data center. Similarly, in , 9.5% of the GDP is contributed by the digital economy, the digital economy includes USD 25,518 million fixed line telephone subscriptions and 1011.054 million mobile telephone subscriptions, indicating a lot of scope for development of data centers.
– Moreover, owing to regulatory and security reasons, a number of organizations in , especially from the BFSI sector, are not allowed to host their data in a data center that is out of the country. As a result, the data center providers are setting up local data centers in indicating the growing mega data center facilities in .
Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Mega Data Center market report.
Detailed TOC of Mega Data Center Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Increasing Demand For Data Center Consolidation
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 High Investment and Installation Costs
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Storage
5.1.2 Networking
5.1.3 Server
5.1.4 Security
5.1.5 Other Solutions
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 Telecom and IT
5.2.3 Government
5.2.4 Media and Entertainment
5.2.5 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.2 Dell Software Inc.
6.1.3 Fujitsu Ltd.
6.1.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 Intel Corporation
6.1.7 Juniper Networks Inc.
6.1.8 Verizon Wireless
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
