Medical Imaging Software Market In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2024
"Medical Imaging Software Market" focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Medical Imaging Software market, identifying potential of the Medical Imaging Software markets and determining optimal pricing for the market.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Mammography Imaging is Expected to Have a Significant Share in the Market Landscape
– According to the WHO, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year, and also causes the largest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In 2018, it is estimated that 627,000 women died from breast cancer – that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. While breast cancer rates are higher among women in more developed regions, rates are also increasing in nearly every region globally.” Early detection is necessary for saving the life of women.
– The same report also stated that mammography uses low-energy X-rays to identify abnormalities in the breast. It has been shown to reduce breast cancer mortality by approximately 20% in high-resource settings.
– New advancements in this field for better service to the client is happening at a faster pace. For instance, in March 2018- Hologic Inc. announced that clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging and intelligent 2-D imaging technology have received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are now available on the 3-Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. The system provided higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, enhanced workflow for technologists, and a more comfortable mammography experience with low-dose options for patients.
Asia-Pacific is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate
– In Asia-Pacific, China accounts for the largest number of women. According to the demographics of China, the women population in China accounts for approx 49% of the entire population. With such a huge population of women, the medical imaging software market in that region is expected to grow.
– It was also stated by WHO(2018), Breast cancer accounts for over 200 000 deaths per year in Asia-Pacific. So many deaths of women are a major concern. Mammography is a leading method for breast cancer screening in Asian countries. Other popular available methods are MRI and Ultrasound. This region has a huge demand for medical imaging software to grow. An increase in awareness about the different cancers and the growing number of working women in these regions is creating a market. The rise in disposable income will also act as a supplement for the market.
Major Key Players are as Follows
Scope of the Report:
Geographical Regions:

Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Medical Imaging Software market report.
Detailed TOC of Medical Imaging Software Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Application of Computer-Aided Diagnostic Methods
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals and High Set-up Cost of the Equipment
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Imaging Type
5.1.1 2D Imaging
5.1.2 3D Imaging
5.1.3 4D Imaging
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Dental Applications
5.2.2 Orthopaedic Applications
5.2.3 Cardiology Applications
5.2.4 Obstetrics and Gynaecology Applications
5.2.5 Mammography Applications
5.2.6 Urology and Nephrology Applications
5.2.7 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World (ROW)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 General Healthcare Company (GE)
6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.1.3 Siemens Healthcare
6.1.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
6.1.5 Agfa–Gevaert HealthCare
6.1.6 Novarad Corporation
6.1.7 Carestream Health Inc
6.1.8 Esaote SpA.
6.1.9 MIM Software Inc.
6.1.10 Fujifilm Holding Company
6.1.11 Cerner Corporation
6.1.12 Change Healthcare
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
