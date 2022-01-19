Managed Data Center Services Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024
“Managed Data Center Services Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Managed Data Center Services market, identifying potential of the Managed Data Center Services markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Industry to Dominate the Market
– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. Moreover, in the US, the Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers and managed services.
– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need for robust data centers has become mandatory.
– An emerging economy like , which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers and more efficient managed services.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Due to population growth and a rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.
– Government initiatives such as Digital planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of data centers infrastructure in .
– Cloud technology is slowing gaining momentum in Asia-Pacific. Thus the demand for managed services is increasing due to speed and agility. It will give a push to cloud-based deployments.
– Regulators play a crucial role in enabling – or impeding – the growth of managed data center services. While some APAC Regulators are clarifying outsourcing rules and guidelines to help firms achieve compliance, regulatory restrictions and cloud adoption blockers still exist.
Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Managed Data Center Services market report.
