Uncategorized

Managed Data Center Services Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

Photo of sagar.g sagar.g2 days ago
0 0 7 minutes read

Managed Data Center Services Market is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Managed Data Center Services market, identifying potential of the Managed Data Center Services markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245001

Market Overview:

  • The global managed data center services market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). According to a recent AFCOM State of the Data Center Industry study, edge solutions are one of the top areas of focus for data center end users. Forty four percent have already deployed some form of edge computing capacity or say they will be doing so over the next 12 months, according to the study.
  • – Increasing cyber attacks and the risk of data leaks is causing the market to grow. Replication services are one of the most demanded managed services which are used for protecting data Cyberhardening shrinks attack surfaces and denies malware the uniformity to propagate. By hardening software binaries, data center security teams eliminate an entire class of cyberattacks.
  • – Growing data and thus its management is causing the managed data center services to grow. According to Enterprise Data Storage 2018, data storage needs is expected to reach 32000 Exebytes by 2019, from 21000 in 2018. This calls for companies to take measures regarding the integrity and authenticity of data.
  • – Skilled and dedicated personnel are required to maintain the various processes associated with managed data center services. At Data Center World in March 2018, Google data center executives emphasized talent crisis in the data center industry saying that talent pool is unstable with majority approaching retirement age and few freshers entering the industry.

    Key Market Trends:

    Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

    – According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. Moreover, in the US, the Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers and managed services.
    – Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need for robust data centers has become mandatory.
    – An emerging economy like , which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers and more efficient managed services.

    Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

    – Due to population growth and a rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.
    – Government initiatives such as Digital planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of data centers infrastructure in .
    – Cloud technology is slowing gaining momentum in Asia-Pacific. Thus the demand for managed services is increasing due to speed and agility. It will give a push to cloud-based deployments.
    – Regulators play a crucial role in enabling – or impeding – the growth of managed data center services. While some APAC Regulators are clarifying outsourcing rules and guidelines to help firms achieve compliance, regulatory restrictions and cloud adoption blockers still exist.

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245001  

    Major Key Players are as Follows

  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • Cisco Systems, Inc
  • Dell EMC
  • IBM Corporation
  • AT&T Inc
  • HP Development Company, LP
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Verizon Communications Inc
  • Dell Inc
  • Rackspace Inc
  • TCS Limited
  • Deutsche Telekom AG

    Scope of the Report:

  • A managed data center is a type of data center model that is deployed, managed and monitored at/from a third-party data center service provider. The services rendered from these types of data centres range from Network Services to Disaster Recovery-Managed Backup. They can be deployed through cloud or can be on-premise too. It results in complete hybrid IT management.

    Geographical Regions:

    .

    Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Managed Data Center Services market report.

    Get a Sample Copy of the Managed Data Center Services Market Report 2021

    Reasons to Purchase Managed Data Center Services Market Report Covered:

    • The report examines how Managed Data Center Services market will develop in the future.
    • Studying various views of the Managed Data Center Services market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Analyzing the product type that is probable to control the market and regions that are likely to witness the fastest development during the forecast period
    • Identify the new developments, Managed Data Center Services market shares and strategies employed by the key market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the market share of major players along with the key strategies accepted for growth in the past five years
    • Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, current developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Managed Data Center Services market players

    Detailed TOC of Managed Data Center Services Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Cyber Attacks and Risk of Data Leaks is Causing the Market to Grow
    4.3.2 Need for Management of Large Volume of Data Generated is Expanding the Market
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Lack of Skilled and Dedicated Personnel is Hindering the Market Growth
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Managed Storage
    5.1.2 Managed Hosting
    5.1.3 Managed Collocation
    5.2 By Deployment Type
    5.2.1 Cloud
    5.2.2 On-Premise
    5.3 By End-user Industry
    5.3.1 BFSI
    5.3.2 Energy
    5.3.3 Retail
    5.3.4 Healthcare
    5.3.5 Manufacturing
    5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd
    6.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc
    6.1.3 Dell EMC
    6.1.4 IBM Corporation
    6.1.5 AT&T Inc
    6.1.6 HP Development Company, LP
    6.1.7 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.8 Verizon Communications Inc
    6.1.9 Dell Inc
    6.1.10 Rackspace Inc
    6.1.11 TCS Limited
    6.1.12 Deutsche Telekom AG

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) at https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245001 

     

    Contact Info:

    Name: Ajay More

    Email: [email protected] 

    Organization: Absolute Reports

    Our Other report :
    Intrauterine Devices Market 2022: Market Drivers and Impact, Growing Demand from Key Regions and by Key Applications and Potential Industries

    Decoration String Lights Market 2021: Top Key Players, Sales Revenue, Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

    First Aid Kits and Cabinets Market 2021: Global Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges, Top Leading Countries and Global Forecast 2027

    Global Croissant Professional Market 2022 Key Players, Upstream and Downstream Analysis, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2029

    Industrial Wipes Market 2021: Top Key Players, Sales Revenue, Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

    Home Appliances Market 2022 Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions, Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

    Aluminum Nitride Powder Market 2022: Scope, Segmentation, Basic Information, Market Research Methodology, Market Size, Market Competitors and Forecast to 2026

    Global Collagen Peptides Professional Market 2022: Segmentation, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2029

    Animal Feed Micronutrients Market 2021 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    Green Energy Street Lamp Market – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2022 – 2027): Global market Size, Share and Analysis of Top Key Companies

    Antler Cream Market 2022: Trending Technologies, Worldwide Market Growth, Segmentation, Size, Developments in Manufacturing Skill and Regional Growth Overview

    Recreational Vehicle SLI Battery Market 2025: Analysis by Product Types and Applications, Industry Top Players, Regions and Market Overview

    Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] Market 2021 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Equipment Market 2021-2027: Competitive Landscape with Industry Leading Players, Industry News

    Patrol Special Vessels Market 2022: Market Size, Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2027

    Automotive Smart Materials Market 2027: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

    Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market Industry 2021, Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

    Egg Replacers Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2027

    Acute and Chronic Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Market 2021 Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2027

    Marker Board Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2021–2027

    Single Zone Wine Coolers Market 2020-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

    Buzzer Market Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

    Clock Fanout Buffer Market Growth Factors, Product Types and Application by Regions Analysis and Forecast by 2027

    Tablet Hardness Testers Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast to 2027

    Wireless Humidity Transmitters Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast to 2027

    RF and Coaxial Connectors Market Research Report 2022: Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Share, Size, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2027

    Candle Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

    Laboratory Automated Incubator Market Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

    Endodontic Handpiece Set Market 2022: Top Companies in Market, Trends and Growth Factors, Detail analysis of Business Development Forecast to 2027

    Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Market Professional Survey by Booming Types and Application Report 2021 and Growth Forecasts to 2027

    Gold Potassium Cyanide Market 2022: Industry Updates Future Growth, Prominent Players, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2027

    IMSI Catcher Market 2021: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Global Industry Analysis By 2027

    Audio Pickup Devices Market Research Report 2022: Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography by 2027

    Residential Water Softening Systems Market 2022: Trending Technologies, Worldwide Market Growth, Segmentation, Size, Developments in Manufacturing Skill and Regional Growth Overview

    Inflatable Mattress Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

    Canes and Walking Sticks Market 2022 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2027

    Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market 2020: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

    Anhydrous Substance Diatomite Market 2022 Sales Overview, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2027

    • Photo of sagar.g sagar.g2 days ago
    0 0 7 minutes read
    Photo of sagar.g

    sagar.g

    Related Articles

    Polyfoam Mattress Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Sinomax, Sleemon, MLILY

    December 18, 2021

    Global AGV Motor Drives Systems Market Analysis by Key Players, End Users and CAGR Forecast to 2027

    December 15, 2021

    Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland

    December 15, 2021

    Vinyl Ester Market 2020: Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts till 2027

    December 16, 2021

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button