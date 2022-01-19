Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2024

“Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market, identifying potential of the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

The machine to machine (M2M) services market is expected to grow at CAGR of 28.61% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Currently, the world is moving towards Industry 4.0 where analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) drive intelligence, decision-making, and productivity. This in return is creating a huge opportunity for the machine to machine services market.

– Following this, the adoption of wired or wireless connectivity across different industries is also fueling the market. In addition, the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and growing adoption of new connectivity technologies such as 4G/LTE and 5G is further driving the growth of the M2M connections market.

– For instance, in October 2018, The Cisco 819 Non-Hardened 4G LTE Integrated Services Routers (ISR) are Software routers which support for 4G LTE wireless WAN and WLAN capabilities. They are deployable and secure and are designed specifically for machine-to-machine (M2M) applications. Markets that benefit from these applications include small business, financial, healthcare, and retail. They deliver features like highly secure data, voice, and video communications to stationary and mobile network nodes across wired and wireless links.

– Apart from the connectivity, increasing software application integration for product enhancements and adoption of various technologies in manufacturing products to become cost-effective and meet safety regulations are the factors which are expected to support the growth.

– However, on the contrary, the high cost of installation of this technology and its maintenance are some of the challenges faced by the market which is restraining its growth. Key Market Trends: Telecom Industry to Witness Significant Growth Among Other End-user Verticals – Cellular-based M2M is added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.

– The cellular-based (M2M) is expected to grow during the forecast period because of the introduction of government policies which enables a wider deployment of cellular M2M in key sectors such as utilities, smart cities, automotive and healthcare. For instance, the an Commission had initially proposed that legislation for the introduction of the eCall public safety answering point (PSAP) system would be in place by the end of 2015. However, adoption by the EU member states has been slower than projected hence most recently the deadline for implementation of the eCall PSAP system has been postponed by a few years.

– Further, Cisco predicted that by 2022, global mobile devices will grow from 8.6 billion in 2017 to 12.3 billion by 2022. Such huge growth will in return have a positive impact on the M2M market. Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth – Asia-Pacific region comprises of two largest economies of the world i.e. China and and these two regions development initiatives are growing year on year. Cisco predicts that the IP traffic in the Asia-Pacific will reach 172.7 Exabytes per month by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32% which is the highest among other nations of the world. The region will also have13.1 billion networked devices or connections, up from 8.6 billion in 2017. This increase will have a pragmatic impact on M2M services market.

– Further, government initiatives like smart cities, smart meter and policies enabling a wider deployment of cellular M2M initiative will help the M2M services market to grow.

For instance, in February 2018, in , one of the fastest growing markets for M2M services, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved telecom service providers to start issuing 13-digit digit numbers for SIM-based machine-to-machine (M2M) services. This scenario is expected to increase the number of M2M services provided the telecom vendors in the region

