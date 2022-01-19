Uncategorized

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2024

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market, identifying potential of the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

Market Overview:

  • The LCoS display market is projected to register a CAGR of 32.25% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increasing demand for high-resolution display is expected to boost the liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) display market. LCoS-based products offer higher quality and more precise results than the other competing technologies, such as liquid crystal display (LCD) and digital light processing (DLP).
  • – Augmented reality has witnessed an increasing implementation into existing applications and platforms, including gamification for customer engagement, AR applications, social media-based marketing, and enterprise collaboration for unified workplace communications. Virtual reality technology has also gained widespread recognition and adoption over the past few years. AR and VR trends are expected to support the market growth, during the forecast period.
  • – LCoS-based products, which offer higher quality and more precise results than competing microdisplay technologies, such as liquid crystal display (LCD) and digital light processing (DLP), are being preferred by component manufacturers. Therefore, increasing demand for high-resolution display is supporting the growth of the liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) display market.
  • – However, the cost of technology, when compared to competitive technologies, like LCD and LED, are hindering the market. In addition, LCoS microdevices are difficult to manufacture, because of which several companies, including Intel, have abandoned their efforts after consistently low yields in manufacturing.

    Key Market Trends:

    Head-mounted Displays to Witness Huge Demand for LCoS Systems

    – Head-mounted displays used for augmented and virtual reality have unique characteristics that handheld displays and spatial displays do not offer.
    – Training of all types is the most important potential use of AR/VR. Navy researchers are integrating AR technology into head mounted displays (HMD) to effectively provide ground deployed troops with the technology utilized by pilots.
    – In June 2018, Spex, a division of Toronto-based wearable medical device developer eSight, released a new hardware and software platform intended to combine the best current augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features in a head-mounted device that can be worn all day.
    – HMDs are not only used in virtual reality gaming, but also been used in military, medical and engineering contexts. In March 2019, Valve launched a teaser site featuring a brand-new virtual reality headset, called the Valve Index. It has inside-out tracking to allow players to move around a room without worrying about placing base stations or external tracking cameras.

    Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market

    – According to asiapacificelectronics.com, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to deliver USD 212 billion in GDP, as a result of mmWave 5G by 2034.
    – The majority of countries in Asia-Pacific have experienced a prolonged period of dynamic economic growth, which was reflected in rising disposable incomes.
    – A significant milestone on the path toward becoming a manufacturing hub was achieved in 2017, when ’s domestic electronics production exceeded imports of electronic goods into the country.
    – Consumer’s lifestyle is changing, as they are adopting new technology and embracing the new trends in technology.
    – A growing customer base of middle class and increased penetration of consumer durables have provided enough scope for the growth of the n electronics sector.

    Major Key Players are as Follows

  • OmniVision Technologies Inc.
  • Hamamatsu Photonics KK
  • Meadowlark Optics Inc.
  • Syndiant Inc.
  • HOLOEYE Photonics AG
  • Himax Technologies Inc.
  • JVC KENWOOD USA Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Google Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Magic Leap Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • LCoS microdisplay is constructed with a liquid crystal layer sandwiched between a thin-film transistor (TFT) and a silicon semiconductor with a reflective coating. These LCoS displays are frequently used in projectors, and the rising demand for projectors during sports events is also expected to aid as a key market opportunity for the LCoS display market. Automotive, medical, aviation, consumer electronics, military, and optical 3D measurement are the other major application-based segments of the LCoS display market.

    Geographical Regions:

    .

    Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market report.

    Reasons to Purchase Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market Report Covered:

    • The report examines how Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market will develop in the future.
    • Studying various views of the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Analyzing the product type that is probable to control the market and regions that are likely to witness the fastest development during the forecast period
    • Identify the new developments, Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market shares and strategies employed by the key market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the market share of major players along with the key strategies accepted for growth in the past five years
    • Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, current developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market players

    Detailed TOC of Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Latest AR & VR Trends to Support the Market Growth
    4.3.2 Increasing Demand for High-Resolution Display Products to Drive Market Growth
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Cost of Technology Development to Hinder the Market Growth
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Head-mounted Display (HMD)
    5.1.2 Projector
    5.1.3 Head Up Display (HUD)
    5.2 By Technology
    5.2.1 Felloelectrics LCoS (FLCoS)
    5.2.2 Nematics LCoS (NLCoS)
    5.2.3 Wave length Selective Switching (WSS).
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Consumer Electronics
    5.3.2 Automotive
    5.3.3 Aviation
    5.3.4 Optical 3D Measurement
    5.3.5 Medical
    5.3.6 Military
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 LCoS Technology Providers
    6.1.1.1 OmniVision Technologies Inc.
    6.1.1.2 Hamamatsu Photonics KK
    6.1.1.3 Meadowlark Optics Inc.
    6.1.1.4 Syndiant Inc.
    6.1.1.5 HOLOEYE Photonics AG
    6.1.1.6 Himax Technologies Inc.
    6.1.2 LCoS Display Device Manufactures
    6.1.2.1 JVC KENWOOD USA Corporation
    6.1.2.2 Sony Corporation
    6.1.2.3 Koninklijke Philips NV
    6.1.2.4 Google Inc.
    6.1.2.5 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.2.6 Magic Leap Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

