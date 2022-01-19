Uncategorized

Lignin Products Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2024

Lignin Products Market is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Lignin Products market, identifying potential of the Lignin Products markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

Market Overview:

  • The market for lignin products is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Major factors driving the market are the increased consumption of lignosulfonates in concrete admixtures and rising demand for animal feed. However, the existing gap between R&D activities and consumer products is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.
  • The concrete admixtures application segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the boost in construction activities in and Asia-Pacific.
  • Increasing popularity for substituting fossil-based raw materials is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities over the forecast period.
  • dominated the market with the largest consumption, but Asia-Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR through the forecast period.<

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing Need for High-quality Concrete Admixtures

    Concrete admixtures enhance workability, compressive strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals while reducing water from the concrete. They provide benefits, such as effective placement of concrete in extreme weather conditions, reduced permeability, corrosion resistance, improved underwater placement of concrete, etc.
    Thus, the consumption of admixtures is increasing in the construction industries, worldwide. These concrete admixtures are of different types, of which, lignosulfonates are lignin-based, and offer benefits, such as improved performance and concrete strength, reduced damages caused by acid rains and moisture, reduced concrete shrinkage, and increased final strength, among others.
    Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market, which is led by , China, and various other Southeast Asian countries. In , the government initiated projects, such as 100 smart cities and ‘Housing for All by 2022’, which are expected to drive the residential construction market immensely in through the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.
    In North America, the construction industry rose by around 5% in 2018, with residential construction leading the market at around 6% through 2018.
    The construction industry in is also growing at a steady rate and is expected to register an average growth of around 6% through 2020. Such positive growth in the construction sector is expected to increase the demand for high-quality concrete admixtures in the industry, thereby driving the market for lignin products.

    Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

    has the highest share, accounting for more than 42% of the global market, in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. With the surge in demand for concrete admixtures due to the growing construction activities in major countries, such as China, , Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, the consumption of lignosulfonates (used in concrete admixtures) is likely to increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing usage of lignin products in various applications is anticipated to propel Asia-Pacific with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

    Major Key Players are as Follows

  • Asian Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd
  • Borregaard Lignotech (Borregaard)
  • Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
  • Domsjo Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)
  • Domtar Corporation
  • Greenvalue SA
  • Green Agrochem
  • Lignol (Fibria Cellulose SA)
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials
  • The Dallas Group Of America Inc.
  • Ingevity Corporation
  • Stora Enso
  • Wuhan East China Chemical Co. Ltd
  • Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd
  • Borregaard LignoTech
  • Domsjö Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd
  • Ingevity
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Lignin Products market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Geographical Regions:

    – China – – Japan – South Korea – United States – Canada – Germany – United Kingdom – France – NORDIC Countries – Brazil – Saudi Arabia.

    Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Lignin Products market report.

    Reasons to Purchase Lignin Products Market Report Covered:

    • The report examines how Lignin Products market will develop in the future.
    • Studying various views of the Lignin Products market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Analyzing the product type that is probable to control the market and regions that are likely to witness the fastest development during the forecast period
    • Identify the new developments, Lignin Products market shares and strategies employed by the key market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the market share of major players along with the key strategies accepted for growth in the past five years
    • Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, current developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Lignin Products market players

    Detailed TOC of Lignin Products Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Drivers
    4.1.1 Stringent Regulations for Dust Control
    4.1.2 Increasing Need for High-quality Concrete Admixtures
    4.1.3 Rising Demand for Animal Feed
    4.1.4 Increasing Use of Lignin in Dispersants
    4.2 Restraints
    4.2.1 Increasing Use of Lignin in Dispersants
    4.2.2 Other Restraints
    4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
    4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Degree of Competition
    4.5 Raw Material Analysis
    4.6 Price Trends

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Source
    5.1.1 Cellulosic Ethanol
    5.1.2 Kraft Pulping
    5.1.3 Sulphite Pulping
    5.2 Product Type
    5.2.1 High-purity lignin
    5.2.2 Kraft lignin
    5.2.3 Ligno-sulphonates
    5.2.4 Other Product Types
    5.3 Application
    5.3.1 Activated Carbon
    5.3.2 Animal Feed
    5.3.3 Carbon Fibers
    5.3.4 Concrete Additives
    5.3.5 Dispersants
    5.3.6 Phenol & Derivatives
    5.3.7 Plastics/Polymers
    5.3.8 Resins
    5.3.9 Vanillin
    5.3.10 Other Applications
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.1.1 China
    5.4.1.2
    5.4.1.3 Japan
    5.4.1.4 South Korea
    5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.2 North America
    5.4.2.1 United States
    5.4.2.2 Canada
    5.4.2.3 Rest of North America
    5.4.3
    5.4.3.1 Germany
    5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.3.3 France
    5.4.3.4 NORDIC Countries
    5.4.3.5 Rest of
    5.4.4 Rest of World
    5.4.4.1 Brazil
    5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia
    5.4.4.3 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
    6.2 Market Share Analysis**
    6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Asian Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd
    6.4.2 Borregaard Lignotech (Borregaard)
    6.4.3 Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
    6.4.4 Domsjo Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)
    6.4.5 Domtar Corporation
    6.4.6 Greenvalue SA
    6.4.7 Green Agrochem
    6.4.8 Lignol (Fibria Cellulose SA)
    6.4.9 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd
    6.4.10 Rayonier Advanced Materials
    6.4.11 The Dallas Group Of America Inc.
    6.4.12 Ingevity Corporation
    6.4.13 Stora Enso
    6.4.14 Wuhan East China Chemical Co. Ltd
    6.4.15 Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd
    6.4.16 Borregaard LignoTech
    6.4.17 Domsjö Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)
    6.4.18 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd
    6.4.19 Ingevity
    6.4.20 Rayonier Advanced Materials

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
    7.1 Increasing Popularity for Substituting Fossil-based Raw Material

