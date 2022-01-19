Lignin Products Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2024

“Lignin Products Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Lignin Products market, identifying potential of the Lignin Products markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999471

Market Overview:

The market for lignin products is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Major factors driving the market are the increased consumption of lignosulfonates in concrete admixtures and rising demand for animal feed. However, the existing gap between R&D activities and consumer products is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The concrete admixtures application segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the boost in construction activities in and Asia-Pacific.

Increasing popularity for substituting fossil-based raw materials is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities over the forecast period.

dominated the market with the largest consumption, but Asia-Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR through the forecast period.< Key Market Trends: Increasing Need for High-quality Concrete Admixtures Concrete admixtures enhance workability, compressive strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals while reducing water from the concrete. They provide benefits, such as effective placement of concrete in extreme weather conditions, reduced permeability, corrosion resistance, improved underwater placement of concrete, etc.

Thus, the consumption of admixtures is increasing in the construction industries, worldwide. These concrete admixtures are of different types, of which, lignosulfonates are lignin-based, and offer benefits, such as improved performance and concrete strength, reduced damages caused by acid rains and moisture, reduced concrete shrinkage, and increased final strength, among others.

Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market, which is led by , China, and various other Southeast Asian countries. In , the government initiated projects, such as 100 smart cities and ‘Housing for All by 2022’, which are expected to drive the residential construction market immensely in through the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.

In North America, the construction industry rose by around 5% in 2018, with residential construction leading the market at around 6% through 2018.

The construction industry in is also growing at a steady rate and is expected to register an average growth of around 6% through 2020. Such positive growth in the construction sector is expected to increase the demand for high-quality concrete admixtures in the industry, thereby driving the market for lignin products. Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth has the highest share, accounting for more than 42% of the global market, in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. With the surge in demand for concrete admixtures due to the growing construction activities in major countries, such as China, , Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, the consumption of lignosulfonates (used in concrete admixtures) is likely to increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing usage of lignin products in various applications is anticipated to propel Asia-Pacific with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999471 Major Key Players are as Follows

Asian Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd

Borregaard Lignotech (Borregaard)

Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Domsjo Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)

Domtar Corporation

Greenvalue SA

Green Agrochem

Lignol (Fibria Cellulose SA)

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Rayonier Advanced Materials

The Dallas Group Of America Inc.

Ingevity Corporation

Stora Enso

Wuhan East China Chemical Co. Ltd

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd

Borregaard LignoTech

Domsjö Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Ingevity