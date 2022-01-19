Lignin Products Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2024
Report defines the scope of the Lignin Products market, identifying potential of the Lignin Products markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Need for High-quality Concrete Admixtures
Concrete admixtures enhance workability, compressive strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals while reducing water from the concrete. They provide benefits, such as effective placement of concrete in extreme weather conditions, reduced permeability, corrosion resistance, improved underwater placement of concrete, etc.
Thus, the consumption of admixtures is increasing in the construction industries, worldwide. These concrete admixtures are of different types, of which, lignosulfonates are lignin-based, and offer benefits, such as improved performance and concrete strength, reduced damages caused by acid rains and moisture, reduced concrete shrinkage, and increased final strength, among others.
Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market, which is led by , China, and various other Southeast Asian countries. In , the government initiated projects, such as 100 smart cities and ‘Housing for All by 2022’, which are expected to drive the residential construction market immensely in through the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.
In North America, the construction industry rose by around 5% in 2018, with residential construction leading the market at around 6% through 2018.
The construction industry in is also growing at a steady rate and is expected to register an average growth of around 6% through 2020. Such positive growth in the construction sector is expected to increase the demand for high-quality concrete admixtures in the industry, thereby driving the market for lignin products.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth
has the highest share, accounting for more than 42% of the global market, in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. With the surge in demand for concrete admixtures due to the growing construction activities in major countries, such as China, , Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, the consumption of lignosulfonates (used in concrete admixtures) is likely to increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing usage of lignin products in various applications is anticipated to propel Asia-Pacific with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Major Key Players are as Follows
Scope of the Report:
Geographical Regions:
– China – – Japan – South Korea – United States – Canada – Germany – United Kingdom – France – NORDIC Countries – Brazil – Saudi Arabia.
Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Lignin Products market report.
Detailed TOC of Lignin Products Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Stringent Regulations for Dust Control
4.1.2 Increasing Need for High-quality Concrete Admixtures
4.1.3 Rising Demand for Animal Feed
4.1.4 Increasing Use of Lignin in Dispersants
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Use of Lignin in Dispersants
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Raw Material Analysis
4.6 Price Trends
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Source
5.1.1 Cellulosic Ethanol
5.1.2 Kraft Pulping
5.1.3 Sulphite Pulping
5.2 Product Type
5.2.1 High-purity lignin
5.2.2 Kraft lignin
5.2.3 Ligno-sulphonates
5.2.4 Other Product Types
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Activated Carbon
5.3.2 Animal Feed
5.3.3 Carbon Fibers
5.3.4 Concrete Additives
5.3.5 Dispersants
5.3.6 Phenol & Derivatives
5.3.7 Plastics/Polymers
5.3.8 Resins
5.3.9 Vanillin
5.3.10 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Rest of North America
5.4.3
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 NORDIC Countries
5.4.3.5 Rest of
5.4.4 Rest of World
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.4.3 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Asian Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd
6.4.2 Borregaard Lignotech (Borregaard)
6.4.3 Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.4 Domsjo Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)
6.4.5 Domtar Corporation
6.4.6 Greenvalue SA
6.4.7 Green Agrochem
6.4.8 Lignol (Fibria Cellulose SA)
6.4.9 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Rayonier Advanced Materials
6.4.11 The Dallas Group Of America Inc.
6.4.12 Ingevity Corporation
6.4.13 Stora Enso
6.4.14 Wuhan East China Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.15 Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.16 Borregaard LignoTech
6.4.17 Domsjö Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)
6.4.18 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd
6.4.19 Ingevity
6.4.20 Rayonier Advanced Materials
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Popularity for Substituting Fossil-based Raw Material
