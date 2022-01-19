Leather Chemicals Market Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2024
Leather Chemicals Market focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Leather Chemicals market, identifying potential of the Leather Chemicals markets and determining optimal pricing for the market.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Textile Industry to Witness the Higher Potential Growth
– Leather chemicals are generally applied on skins, to prevent the deterioration caused by microorganisms, as well as for improving the texture of leather, by making leather suitable for further applications.
– Leather is used for various applications, such as clothing and fashion in the textile and footwear industries, in interiors for the automotive industry, etc.
– The application of leather in the textile industry has currently been on the rise, owing to the changing preferences toward fashion-oriented generation.
– The world population is increasing annually, leading to rise in the textile industry. The global population is anticipated to reach 8.1 billion by 2025, which is impacting the growth of the textiles market. China is the world’s leading producer and exporter of both raw textiles and garments.
– According to IBEF, n textiles industry is expected to reach USD 250 billion by 2019. ’s textiles industry contributed 15% to the export earnings of , during 2017-2018, and is estimated to rise further in the upcoming years.
– Moreover, according to the National Council of Textile Organizations in the United States, the value of shipments for US textiles and apparel was estimated at around USD 77.9 billion in 2017, and US exporters of fiber, textiles, and apparel production were USD 28.6 billion in the same year. This is expected to rise further in the upcoming years.
– Such factors are expected to drive the market for leather chemicals in the textile industry, through the forecast period.
In Asia-Pacific region, to dominate the Market
– is expected to become a leader in the automotive industry by 2030, according to IBEF, providing opportunities for electric and commercial vehicles. The rise in demand is due to an increase in middle-class income and the growth in young population.
– The production of total vehicles in has been increased by 8%, from 4,792,231 million units, in 2017, to 5,174645 million units, in 2018. The n automotive industry became the fourth largest in the world, with sales increasing by 8% on a year-to-year basis, to reach 5.17 million units in 2018.
– Moreover, the n automotive industry became the fourth largest in the world, with sales increasing by 8% on an annual basis, to reach 5.17 million units in 2018.
– According to IBEF, the n textile industry is expected to reach USD 230 billion by 2020. Huge initiatives are being undertaken by the Government of , as the textile industry is witnessing a growth in the country.
– Additionally, according to the n footwear industry report, the footwear production is crossing approximately 22 billion pairs, annually, accounting for around 9.6% of the contribution to the global footwear output. is the world’s third-largest footwear consumer, followed by China and the United States. About 90% of the footwear produced in is consumed by the domestic market and the rest is exported by the country.
– The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market growth for leather chemicals in the country.
Major Key Players are as Follows
Scope of the Report:
Geographical Regions:
– China – – Japan – South Korea – United States – Canada – Mexico – Germany – United Kingdom – Italy – France – Spain – Brazil – Argentina – Saudi Arabia – South Africa.
Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Leather Chemicals market report.
Reasons to Purchase Leather Chemicals Market Report Covered:
- The report examines how Leather Chemicals market will develop in the future.
- Studying various views of the Leather Chemicals market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Analyzing the product type that is probable to control the market and regions that are likely to witness the fastest development during the forecast period
- Identify the new developments, Leather Chemicals market shares and strategies employed by the key market players.
- Competitive landscape including the market share of major players along with the key strategies accepted for growth in the past five years
- Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, current developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Leather Chemicals market players
Detailed TOC of Leather Chemicals Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Footwear and Textile Industries in Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Automotive Upholstery
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Operational Cost
4.2.2 Growing Environmental Concerns and Stringent Regulations
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals
5.1.2 Beam House Chemicals
5.1.3 Finishing Chemicals
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Footwear
5.2.2 Furniture
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Textile & Fashion
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Spain
5.3.3.6 Rest of
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd
6.4.2 Chemtan Company
6.4.3 DyStar
6.4.4 Elementis PLC
6.4.5 Indofil Industries Ltd
6.4.6 Lanxess
6.4.7 Papertex Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd
6.4.8 Schill Seilacher GmbH Co.
6.4.9 Stahl International BV
6.4.10 TEXAPEL
6.4.11 Zschimmer Schwarz Co. KG
6.4.12 Clariant
6.4.13 TASA Group International
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Ongoing Research to Develop Bio-based, Eco-friendly Products
7.2 Other Opportunities
