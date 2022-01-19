Internet of Things in Energy Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2024

“Internet of Things in Energy Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Internet of Things in Energy market, identifying potential of the Internet of Things in Energy markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244017

Market Overview:

The internet of things in the energy market was valued at USD 12.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 33.34 billion by 2024 and with a CAGR of 17.24% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to make a significant impact on the energy sector. From monitoring the temperature of a room using sensors to complex applications that are used to control the energy use of an entire building, IoT helps in cost-cutting.

– The decreasing natural resources that produce energy and the increasing wastage of energy has drawn the attention of various nations across the world to innovate in solutions that reduce energy wastage and adopt solutions offering high efficiency.

– A predictive analytics network monitoring the data collected from sensors embedded in power grids and machinery can reduce energy transmission and distribution losses to make energy consumption across the world highly efficient and cost-effective.

– Companies, such as Nixus Solutions offer connected solutions to monitor and reduce energy consumption in buildings. Aquicore is also developing an analytics platform that connects to energy meters, that have already been installed, enabling organizations to make decisions that improve staff productivity and reduce energy wastage.

– However, integrating new sustainable distributed energy resource (DER) into the existing grid is designed to distribute centrally generated energy, is quite challenging. < Key Market Trends: Connectivity and Integrated Solutions Expected to Hold Significant Share – The Internet of Things has provided the integrated solution by creating an interactive ecosystem that helps in streamlining the flow of information, monitoring the data, leveraging predictive asset management, reducing manual processes, reducing cost overheads, and adding more reliability to the existing systems.

– The Internet of Things is also making great strides with technological advances, like the evolution of Nano Technology and intelligent server management, diluting the obstacles. By these integrated solutions the industries like solar, oil, gas, hydro, wind and thermal are effectively getting benefited.

– The connectivity solution of IoT in the energy sector has provided the solution for energy inefficiencies and spiraling the costs of equipment maintenance. For instance, oil fields at remote locations have isolated data centers, which are important to get offloaded into a centralized repository as a cloud, for better management and processing of information across supply chains. IoT provides for this uniform distribution of data in real-time for incremental improvements in energy utilization and efficiency, eliminating any possibility of wastage.

– According to Energy.gov. in the United States, 30% of the energy used in an average commercial building is being wasted. So, environmental impact assessment (EIA) stated that the industries in the US have cut down coal energy consumption for electricity by 14-22% as a result of their effective usage of the existing IoT technologies. Asia-Pacific Region to Witness the Highest Growth – The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period, driven by the rising adoption of cloud platforms across the sector coupled with government initiative for smart grid modernization across China and .

– Asia-Pacific generates the highest amount of energy in the world. The region has 48 countries and most of the countries have a strong focus on energy generation. Further, with the highest number of plants, the significant requirement for solutions ensuring safety and security is expected to drive the growth of the market studied in the region.

– Many countries in this region especially the Southeast Asian countries are testing and implementing smart grids through their smart grid projects. The countries are installing smart meters, demand response, and battery storage.

– In China, the Energy Technology Revolution Action Plan (2016–2030) concentrates on battery storage and set targets to demonstrate and extend the 100 MW level each for redox battery, sodium-sulfur cell, and lithium-ion battery storage systems by 2020. Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244017 Major Key Players are as Follows

AGT International

Carriots S.L.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Davra Networks

Flutura Business Solutions LLC

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Maven Systems Private Limited

SAP SE