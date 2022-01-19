Internet of Things (IoT) Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

“Internet of Things (IoT) Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Internet of Things (IoT) market, identifying potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

The internet of things (IoT) market in manufacturing was valued at USD 187.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 487.30 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period of 2019 -2024. As the demand for traceability and transparency rose in the last two decades, companies have started making the processes involved in the production of their product transparent. Data collection and analysis through IoT devices makes the whole process transparent for manufacturers.

– With the number of networked sensors increasing across production, supply chain and products, manufacturers are beginning to enter into a new generation of systems that enables automatic and real-time interactions among machines, systems, assets and things. The pervasiveness of connected devices is ﬁnding applicability across multiple segments of manufacturing and supply chain throughout the value chain.

– IoT in manufacturing can facilitate the production flow in a plant, as IoT devices automatically monitor development cycles, and manage warehouses as well as inventories. It is one of the reasons investment in IoT devices has skyrocketed over the past few decades. IoT in manufacturing, logistics and transportation is expected to rise to USD 40 billion by 2020. Key Market Trends: Supply Chain and Logistics Management Application to Spur Growth in the Market – There has been a substantial change in the supply chain, with the adoption of mobile devices and sensors which include RFID and GPS, to track inventory and assets in warehouses.

– Improved inventory management due to the availability of real-time visibility of items and the ability to track and keep a count of inventory, is a very important outcome of the implementation of IoT in manufacturing industries.

– The collection of manufacturing information, expiry date, manufacturing date, after sales status, and warranty period, using tracking devices like RFID tags, will improve efficiency in supply chain monitoring in the manufacturing process.

– According to SAS Institute, United Kingdom will get the most benefit from the manufacturing sector with IoT giving approximately around GBP 4032 million of the total economy. Similarly, other economies as well are expectde to invest heavily in automation of supply chain thereby driving the IoT adoption in overall manufacturing sector. North America to be the Largest Market – The market for IoT in manufacturing is mainly dominated by North America. This region has developed economies like the United States and Canada, which are heavily investing in the research and development (R&D) activities related to the market, thus contributing to the development of new technologies. With the early adoption of trending technologies, such as Mobility, Big Data, IoT, manufacturers are eager to integrate IoT technologies into their processes.

– Connected devices and data flow already finding their applications in manufacturing. Therefore, it is now possible to expected accelerated deliveries, as the cost of infrastructure is reduced. To stay competitive, manufacturers are leveraging IoT and analytics, to run and improve businesses. In the United States, about 35% of manufacturers collect and use data generated from smart sensors, to enhance manufacturing processes.

According to a study, around 34% of the manufacturers believe it is extremely necessary that US manufacturers adopt IoT in operations. For manufacturers, IoT has become an ecosystem where software, cloud computing, and analytics tools are combined, to turn raw data from different sources into meaningful predictions and present them in easy-to-use interfaces. By 2025, the number of connected devices in the automation sector is expected to increase by a factor of 50.

