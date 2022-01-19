Uncategorized

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

Photo of sagar.g sagar.g2 hours ago
0 0 7 minutes read

Internet of Things (IoT) Market is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Internet of Things (IoT) market, identifying potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244019

Market Overview:

  • The internet of things (IoT) market in manufacturing was valued at USD 187.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 487.30 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period of 2019 -2024. As the demand for traceability and transparency rose in the last two decades, companies have started making the processes involved in the production of their product transparent. Data collection and analysis through IoT devices makes the whole process transparent for manufacturers.
  • – With the number of networked sensors increasing across production, supply chain and products, manufacturers are beginning to enter into a new generation of systems that enables automatic and real-time interactions among machines, systems, assets and things. The pervasiveness of connected devices is ﬁnding applicability across multiple segments of manufacturing and supply chain throughout the value chain.
  • – IoT in manufacturing can facilitate the production flow in a plant, as IoT devices automatically monitor development cycles, and manage warehouses as well as inventories. It is one of the reasons investment in IoT devices has skyrocketed over the past few decades. IoT in manufacturing, logistics and transportation is expected to rise to USD 40 billion by 2020.

    Key Market Trends:

    Supply Chain and Logistics Management Application to Spur Growth in the Market

    – There has been a substantial change in the supply chain, with the adoption of mobile devices and sensors which include RFID and GPS, to track inventory and assets in warehouses.
    – Improved inventory management due to the availability of real-time visibility of items and the ability to track and keep a count of inventory, is a very important outcome of the implementation of IoT in manufacturing industries.
    – The collection of manufacturing information, expiry date, manufacturing date, after sales status, and warranty period, using tracking devices like RFID tags, will improve efficiency in supply chain monitoring in the manufacturing process.
    – According to SAS Institute, United Kingdom will get the most benefit from the manufacturing sector with IoT giving approximately around GBP 4032 million of the total economy. Similarly, other economies as well are expectde to invest heavily in automation of supply chain thereby driving the IoT adoption in overall manufacturing sector.

    North America to be the Largest Market

    – The market for IoT in manufacturing is mainly dominated by North America. This region has developed economies like the United States and Canada, which are heavily investing in the research and development (R&D) activities related to the market, thus contributing to the development of new technologies. With the early adoption of trending technologies, such as Mobility, Big Data, IoT, manufacturers are eager to integrate IoT technologies into their processes.
    – Connected devices and data flow already finding their applications in manufacturing. Therefore, it is now possible to expected accelerated deliveries, as the cost of infrastructure is reduced. To stay competitive, manufacturers are leveraging IoT and analytics, to run and improve businesses. In the United States, about 35% of manufacturers collect and use data generated from smart sensors, to enhance manufacturing processes.
    – According to a study, around 34% of the manufacturers believe it is extremely necessary that US manufacturers adopt IoT in operations. For manufacturers, IoT has become an ecosystem where software, cloud computing, and analytics tools are combined, to turn raw data from different sources into meaningful predictions and present them in easy-to-use interfaces. By 2025, the number of connected devices in the automation sector is expected to increase by a factor of 50.

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244019  

    Major Key Players are as Follows

  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • General Electric
  • Intel Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Verizon Communication Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Qualcomm
  • Siemens AG
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE

    Scope of the Report:

  • Internet of Things (IoT) market in manufacturing is adding value to manufacturers, by making the proper decision regarding lead time, demand, inventory in hand, stockout, product visibility, inventory turnover, forecasting, and sales. It also helps the manufacturer to connect with both the upstream consumers and downstream suppliers, improving vendor relationships. IoT with its data properly manages and stores the bulks of data gathered from the transportation of raw material to final product delivery even up to after-sales service for a manufacturer. According to the application, one can use IoT services with various software depending upon the network connectivity.

    Geographical Regions:

    .

    Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Internet of Things (IoT) market report.

    Get a Sample Copy of the Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report 2021

    Reasons to Purchase Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report Covered:

    • The report examines how Internet of Things (IoT) market will develop in the future.
    • Studying various views of the Internet of Things (IoT) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Analyzing the product type that is probable to control the market and regions that are likely to witness the fastest development during the forecast period
    • Identify the new developments, Internet of Things (IoT) market shares and strategies employed by the key market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the market share of major players along with the key strategies accepted for growth in the past five years
    • Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, current developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Internet of Things (IoT) market players

    Detailed TOC of Internet of Things (IoT) Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rapid Growth and Technological Advancements in Data Analytics
    4.2.2 Improved Supply Chain Management and Logistics at Lower Operational Costs
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Standardized Interfaces and Limited Integration and Scalability
    4.3.2 Security and Privacy Issues
    4.4 Opportunities
    4.4.1 Intersection of IoT and Big Data Essential to the Future of Smart Manufacturing
    4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.7 Industry Policies
    4.8 Technology Snapshot

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Software
    5.1.1 Application Security Software
    5.1.2 Data Management and Analytics Software
    5.1.3 Monitoring Software
    5.1.4 Network Management
    5.1.5 Other Softwares
    5.2 By Connectivity
    5.2.1 Satellite Network
    5.2.2 Cellular Network
    5.2.3 RFID
    5.2.4 NFC
    5.2.5 Wi-Fi
    5.2.6 Other Connectivities
    5.3 By Services
    5.3.1 Professional Services
    5.3.2 System Integration and Deployment Services
    5.3.3 Managed Services
    5.3.4 Other Services
    5.4 By Application
    5.4.1 Process Optimization
    5.4.2 Predictive Maintenance
    5.4.3 Asset Management
    5.4.4 Workforce Management
    5.4.5 Emergency and Incident Management
    5.4.6 Logistics and Supply Chain Management
    5.4.7 Inventory Management
    5.5 By End-user Vertical
    5.5.1 Automotive Manufacturing
    5.5.2 Food and Agriculture Equipment Manufacturing
    5.5.3 Industrial Equipment Manufacturing
    5.5.4 Electronics and Communication Equipment Manufacturing
    5.5.5 Chemicals and Materials Equipment Manufacturing
    5.5.6 Other End-user Verticals
    5.6 Geography
    5.6.1 North America
    5.6.2
    5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.6.4 Latin America
    5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
    6.1.2 General Electric
    6.1.3 Intel Corporation
    6.1.4 IBM Corporation
    6.1.5 Verizon Communication Inc.
    6.1.6 AT&T Inc.
    6.1.7 Qualcomm
    6.1.8 Siemens AG
    6.1.9 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.10 SAP SE

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) at https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244019 

     

    Contact Info:

    Name: Ajay More

    Email: [email protected] 

    Organization: Absolute Reports

    Our Other report :
    Silicon Epitaxial Wafers Market 2022 : Size, Industry Chain Structure, Industry Growth Analysis, Key Factors, New Competitors SWOT Analysis, Market share

    Air Particle Counters Market 2021: Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth Status, Competitive Landscape by Forecast to 2027

    Calixarene Market Outlook 2027: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

    Global Airports Ground Support Equipment Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

    Global Refined Salt Professional Market 2022 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2029

    Global Machine Vision Camera Professional Market 2022: Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak by COVID-19 Status Overview, Industry Development, and by consumer Behavior Analysis

    Unidirectional Gateways Market 2022 Research, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis 2027

    Robotics System Integration Market 2022 Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions, Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

    Tattoo Ink Market 2020: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

    Banana Chips Market Research 2022-2027| Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

    Sic Fibres Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027

    Jute Products Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast to 2027

    Medical Simulation Market 2020: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

    Sumatriptan Autoinjector Market 2021 Analysis and in-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2027

    Mobile 3D Market – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2022 – 2027): Global market Size, Share and Analysis of Top Key Companies

    5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market 2021 Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Supply Demand to 2025

    Conductive Particles (Conductive Fine Particles) Market 2022 Forecast to 2027: Finest Companies in Market, Trends and Growth Factors and Market Segmentation

    Outdoor Apparel & Equipment Market 2021 Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2027

    Antacids Market Size and Share 2022| Market Overview, Covering COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2027

    Dried Vegetables Market 2021 – 2026: Outlook, Industry Size, Share, Market Dynamics Demand, Market Challenges, Manufacturers and Forecast Research

    Agricultural Telehandler Market Research 2022-2027| Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

    Architecture Curtain Wall Market: 2020 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

    Twizzler Candy Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

    Real-Time PCR Machines Market 2020: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

    Insulated Sandwich Panels Market 2021: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2027

    Automotive Fuel Filter Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2021–2027

    Air Chain Hoist Market: 2020 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

    Urban Rail Connector Market 2022: Industry Updates Future Growth, Prominent Players, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2027

    Pneumatic Caster Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast to 2027

    Bio Plasticizers Market Analysis, Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027

    Train Wheel Sensors Market 2021-2027: Competitive Landscape with Industry Leading Players, Industry News

    Spun-bonded Non-woven Bags Market Size 2022: Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Overview and Forecast to 2027

    Embedded Industrial Computer Market 2022 Forecast to 2027: Finest Companies in Market, Trends and Growth Factors and Market Segmentation

    2021-2027: Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Industry Prospects and Status Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

    Highway Noise Barrier Market Analysis, Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027

    Melamine Ware Market Analysis, Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2022-2027

    Converter Transformer Market 2021: Size, Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2027

    Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market 2021 – 2026: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Supply, Demand Analysis Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

    • Photo of sagar.g sagar.g2 hours ago
    0 0 7 minutes read
    Photo of sagar.g

    sagar.g

    Related Articles

    Microservice Architecture Market Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2028 | Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cognizant, Datawire, IBM, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Mulesoft, Nginx Inc.

    December 17, 2021

    Oil and Gas Hose Assemblies Market Outlook 2022 | Statistics, Demand Supply, Global Forecast To 2028, Review, Revenue and Size

    4 weeks ago

    4-Acetamidopiperidine Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Unichemist, Win-Win Chemical, Aromsyn

    December 17, 2021

    H Acid Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027 | Zhejiang Longsheng, HAKUEI, Parshwanath Group

    3 weeks ago

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button