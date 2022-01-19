Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2024
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
EV/HEV to Drive the Growth of IGBT
– Many new emerging technologies, such as the growth of electric cars and hybrid vehicles use IGBT modules since a higher level of reliability is required for the use in electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles than the typical industrial purposes.
– The reliability of IGBT modules as compared to other systems is the primary factor having a major influence on the growth of the market.
– According to EEI, the total EV sales for 2018 were up 40% compared to 2017. BMW and Volvo stood out with a much higher share of EV sales than other automakers (excluding Tesla).
– The United States, which hosts maximum EVs (thus having maximum market share for IGBT), has seen EV sales increasing over the years.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– In 2018, all electric vehicles have gained 3 % share in the mix since 2017, driven by growth in China.
– According to EVVOLUMES, largest growth contributor in 2018 was China, where sales increased by over 500 000 units to 1,2 million in 2018.
– China stood for 56 % of all plug-in sales, while in the case of Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV), 520 000, or 78 % more were sold in 2018. Majorly owing to the increasing production of electric vehicles in the region, the market is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the region.
Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market report.
Reasons to Purchase Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Report Covered:
- The report examines how Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market will develop in the future.
- Studying various views of the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Analyzing the product type that is probable to control the market and regions that are likely to witness the fastest development during the forecast period
- Identify the new developments, Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market shares and strategies employed by the key market players.
- Competitive landscape including the market share of major players along with the key strategies accepted for growth in the past five years
- Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, current developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market players
Detailed TOC of Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Deployment of Power Device Technologies Like Hybrid Vehicles is Strengthening the IGBT Market.
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for IOT Devices and Consumer Electronics is Expanding the Market.
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 IGBT Not a Preferred Option Due to Lower Voltage Range.
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Discrete
5.1.2 Modular
5.2 By Power Rating
5.2.1 High-Power
5.2.2 Medium-Power
5.2.3 Low-Power
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 EV/HEV
5.3.2 Renewables
5.3.3 UPS
5.3.4 Rail
5.3.5 Motor drives
5.3.6 Industrial
5.3.7 Commercial
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation
6.1.2 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.3 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd
6.1.4 ROHM Co. Ltd
6.1.5 SEMIKRON International GmbH
6.1.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
6.1.7 Toshiba Corp.
6.1.8 Hitachi Ltd
6.1.9 ON Semiconductor
6.1.10 ABB Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
