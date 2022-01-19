Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2024

“Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market, identifying potential of the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

The global IGBT market was valued at USD 4.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.55 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.66 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The broad application range of IGBTs lured several new companies to venture into the market. IGBT activates/modifies electrical energy in several modern appliances, such as, cookers, microwaves, electric cars, trains, variable-frequency drives (VFDs), variable speed refrigerators, air conditioners, lamp ballasts, municipal power transmission systems, and stereo systems, which are well-equipped with switching amplifiers.

– Driven by carbon emission regulation, the automobile market is moving towards electrification of powertrains in electric and hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV), where conduction and switching losses are significantly reduced, having a direct impact on the overall efficiency.

– Sales of electric cars in , North America, and China are creating new avenues for IGBTs, in order to support infrastructure and for manufacturing EV. Thus the stance of IGBT in the market is further strengthened.

– IGBTs could not penetrate into the market for lower voltage ranges (<400 V), as they do not show any major advantages when compared to MOSFETs. It cannot deal with limited free-wheeling current since it lacks body-drain diode and a large current tail. IGBTs are vulnerable to heating issues because they run at very high frequencies and under high power. Thermal characterization helps to optimize the IGBTs layout, structure and mounting to optimize its performance. Key Market Trends: EV/HEV to Drive the Growth of IGBT – Many new emerging technologies, such as the growth of electric cars and hybrid vehicles use IGBT modules since a higher level of reliability is required for the use in electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles than the typical industrial purposes.

– The reliability of IGBT modules as compared to other systems is the primary factor having a major influence on the growth of the market.

– According to EEI, the total EV sales for 2018 were up 40% compared to 2017. BMW and Volvo stood out with a much higher share of EV sales than other automakers (excluding Tesla).

– The United States, which hosts maximum EVs (thus having maximum market share for IGBT), has seen EV sales increasing over the years. Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth – In 2018, all electric vehicles have gained 3 % share in the mix since 2017, driven by growth in China.

– According to EVVOLUMES, largest growth contributor in 2018 was China, where sales increased by over 500 000 units to 1,2 million in 2018.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

ROHM Co. Ltd

SEMIKRON International GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Hitachi Ltd

ON Semiconductor