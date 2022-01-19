Industrial Valves Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2024
“Industrial Valves Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Industrial Valves market, identifying potential of the Industrial Valves markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Power Industry
In the power industry, valves are used for various applications, such as boiler startups, feed pump recirculation, steam conditioning, and turbine bypass.
For instance, valves in the condensate system are used to control and regulate the additional flow required for a fluid recirculation condensate pump. Furthermore, valves are also used to control the deaerator level for the feedwater heater.
For the food water system in the power industry, valves are used for boiler feed pump recirculation and the valve plays a key role in this scenario, as it should be operated in on-off and modulating service.
Additionally, in mainstream systems, the valves are used for superheaters, turbine bypass, superheater bypass, etc. A modulating valve is used for controlling pressure.
As of December 2017, 61 nuclear power plants, with 99 nuclear reactors were operating commercially in the United States. The government is planning for a number of new reactor installations, in order to increase nuclear-based power generation. Hence, the country is expected to witness four new units, which are expected to come online by 2021.
Additionally, the government’s focus on increasing the capacity additions of power plants across the country is the factor that is boosting the demand for cooling water treatment chemicals. Such aforementioned factors are boosting the demand for valves in the power industry.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2017. With growing oil and gas industrial activities and the increasing need for water treatment in countries, such as China, , and Japan, the usage of industrial valves is increasing in the region. The consumption of industrial valves is high in oil and gas, and downstream production has increased in the country. This is further increasing the production capacities of petrochemicals, thus augmenting the consumption of industrial valves in the country. Chemical plants are another prominent end-user industry in China. Many major companies in the market have their chemical plants in China. These companies increased their production capacities, in order to increase the consumption of industrial valves. The other major industry in the country is the water treatment facility, which is used in different industries. The growing fuel demand is augmenting the demand to increase the refining capacity, due to increased sales of passenger cars, replacement of LPG as a cooking fuel, increasing urbanization, along with the demand for infrastructure and consumer goods. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for industrial valves consumption in the region during the forecast period.
Major Key Players are as Follows
Scope of the Report:
Geographical Regions:
– China – – Japan – South Korea – Australia & New Zealand – United States – Canada – Mexico – Germany – United Kingdom – Italy – France – Russia – Brazil – Argentina – Saudi Arabia – South Africa.
Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Industrial Valves market report.
Reasons to Purchase Industrial Valves Market Report Covered:
- The report examines how Industrial Valves market will develop in the future.
- Studying various views of the Industrial Valves market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Analyzing the product type that is probable to control the market and regions that are likely to witness the fastest development during the forecast period
- Identify the new developments, Industrial Valves market shares and strategies employed by the key market players.
- Competitive landscape including the market share of major players along with the key strategies accepted for growth in the past five years
- Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, current developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Industrial Valves market players
Detailed TOC of Industrial Valves Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Power Industry
4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Desalination Activity
4.1.3 Increase in Demand from the Chemical Industry
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Stagnant Industrial Growth in Developed Countries
4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Butterfly Valve
5.1.2 Ball Valve
5.1.3 Globe Valve
5.1.4 Gate Valve
5.1.5 Plug Valve
5.1.6 Other Types
5.2 Product
5.2.1 Quarter-turn Valve
5.2.2 Multi-turn Valve
5.2.3 Other Products (Control Valves)
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Power
5.3.2 Water and Wastewater Management (Including Desalination)
5.3.3 Chemicals
5.3.4 Oil and Gas
5.3.4.1 Upstream
5.3.4.2 Mid-stream
5.3.4.3 Downstream
5.3.5 Food Processing
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Russia
5.4.3.6 Rest of
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alfa Laval
6.4.2 AVK Holding AS
6.4.3 Broer Group
6.4.4 CIRCOR International Inc.
6.4.5 Crane Co.
6.4.6 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
6.4.7 Danfoss AS
6.4.8 Emerson Electric Co.
6.4.9 Georg Fischer Ltd
6.4.10 Flowserve Corporation
6.4.11 General Electric (Baker Hughes)
6.4.12 Hitachi Metals Ltd
6.4.13 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.14 IMI PLC
6.4.15 ITT Inc.
6.4.16 KITZ Corporation
6.4.17 Mueller Water Products Inc.
6.4.18 NIBCO INC.
6.4.19 Okano Valve Mfg. Co. Ltd
6.4.20 Saint-Gobain
6.4.21 Schlumberger Limited
6.4.22 TechnipFMC PLC
6.4.23 The Weir Group PLC
6.4.24 Valvitalia SpA
6.4.25 Xylem
6.4.26 DUNAN
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increase in Demand for Automatic Valves
