Industrial Lighting Market Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2024

“Industrial Lighting Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Industrial Lighting market, identifying potential of the Industrial Lighting markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244040

Market Overview:

The Industrial Lighting Market was valued at USD 4025.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5179.2 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. With smart manufacturing gaining prominence across regions and the increasing demand for LEDs from industrial setups, smart lightning is expected to become a component of industrial automation over the forecast period.

– The availability of a wide range of lighting products at competitive prices and the increasing demand for energy efficient lighting systems across various industrial sectors are driving the market growth. For instance, in recent years, significant price reductions in LEDs has augmented the adoption of LED lighting products across the world.

– Furthermore, favorable government regulations regarding conventional lighting and energy consumption across the United States and China are anticipated to favor market growth.

– However, the initial cost required to integrate or replace the lighting system into manufacturing plants and production facilities is a costly affair, especially for small and medium industries. Key Market Trends: LED Light Source is Expected to Hold Major Share – LED has the feature such as longevity, energy efficiency, low operational / maintenance costs, and ability to deliver an increasingly shorter return on investment(ROI) which ultimately drive its demand in the industrial Lighting market.

– Recently, government associations and utility companies have started providing incentives in order to help reduce industrial energy consumption. For which, rebates were provided to help offset the cost of a facility LED conversion or retrofit to lower energy usage.

– Furthermore, many companies have been rolling out LED fixtures for both indoor and outdoor applications, retrofit applications, by which they are slowly expanding to hazardous environments as well.

– For instance, Cree Inc. in October 2018 launched LED LXB Series Linear High-Bay luminaires that are suitable for high ceilings, high ambient temperatures, and high-profile spaces. The company reported that the launch of LXB series is in-line with the ongoing demand for linear fixtures across new industrial constructions and even for fluorescent retrofit high-bay installations. Asia-Pacific Region Witnessed to Hold Major Share – As the majority of the customers in urban areas of the Asia-pacific region are growing their priority, the leading online retailers are increasingly turning to smaller distribution centers in urban areas to complement the larger out-of-town centers. In South Korea, for example, a new government initiative known as e-Logis Town is transforming old truck terminals and distribution centers into high-tech hubs, providing significant opportunities for industrial lighting solution vendors to enter the market landscape.

– The governments in the region are promoting the usage of energy efficient lighting solutions, which is expected to see the adoption of LED lights increase significantly. China, for instance, followed a 5-year plan of phasing-out incandescent light bulbs over 100 watts starting 1st October 2012 and has gradually extended the ban to those over 15 watts on 1st October 2016.

– is set to witness investments close to INR 50,000 crore for the creation of warehousing facilities across the country, between 2018 and 2020. Different categories of warehousing are expected to create around 20,000 jobs during the three years to varying levels of specification and specialization. Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244040 Major Key Players are as Follows

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cree Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Dialight PLC

Legrand SA

Hubbell Incorporated

Zumtobel Group AG

Acuity Brands Inc.

Osram Licht AG

Trilux Lighting Ltd