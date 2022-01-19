Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2024

“Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market, identifying potential of the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244042

Market Overview:

The industrial internet of things (IIoT) market was valued at USD 357.77 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 921.09 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 17.62% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. According to the internet of business, the autonomous vehicle market is expected to grow to 40 % from the year 2019 to 2026. The driverless car & connected autonomous vehicle that can share data among themselves with the help of IoT will play a crucial role in shaping the transportation systems around the world in the near future. Moreover, blockchain, big data, AI with IoT are changing the paradigm of industries.

– Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a digital revolution, which is changing the way we live and work. Many companies have already started exploiting the opportunities it unfolds by extracting maximum value required for a big data approach. It is expected that the number of internet-connected devices will multiply to tens of billions in the near future. One reason for this growth is the combination of IIoT and big data analytics, which promises to further drive operational efficiencies, along with more innovation and, ultimately, new sources of revenue.

– Data-driven companies are already using IoT generated data, feeding them into their existing analytical pipeline and improving operational management and efficiencies, as well as reducing costs.

– The major challenges in implementing a big data solution primarily dependent on IoT devices are the storage of the colossal amounts of data being produced, running of analytical queries from such huge amount of data stored using highly complex storage technologies, and to perform advanced data analysis involving data mining and machine learning technologies to gain insights.< Key Market Trends: Transportation Industry to Accelerate the Market Growth – The market for industrial internet in the transportation industry remains positive, as investments in rail, road, and urban transport projects are poised to stay stable over the forecast period.

– The industrial fleet management services market is expected to experience significant traction during the forecast period. The value can be created by a large amount of data available in the space and by outlining comprehensive information that can help the reduction of fuel cost to a significant extent.

– Considering the number of vehicles on the road and the data coming out of those every single moment – the route, on the driver and the vehicle itself – industrial internet in this segment is expected to unlock huge potential during the forecast period.

– Moreover, the increasing number of the connected car in subsequent year will drive the transportation industry to next level by sharing data among themselves which can help in many ways such as reducing the traffic, fleet management, safety, public transit management, and optimal asset utilization. Asia-Pacific to be Fastest Growing Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market – Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in the overall industrial internet of things market. The huge market in this region is mainly due to the adoption of IoT across various industries, like manufacturing, healthcare, etc.

– There is a huge demand for IIoT in countries, like China, Japan, , and South Korea, where this demand is attributed to the significant growth of the end users. The increased commercialization of the applications related to the internet of things in these developing countries is booming the market for IIoT.

– Initiatives from the government sectors are leading to huge encouragement among consumers to adopt this technology. The growing population and disposable incomes of consumers in this region, coupled with urbanization and large-scale industrialization, are factors accelerating the growth of the industrial internet of things market in the APAC region. Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244042 Major Key Players are as Follows

General Electric Company

Broadcom Corporation

CGI Group Inc.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Honeywell Automation

Siemens AG

SAP SE

PTC Inc.

Omron Corporation