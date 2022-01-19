Uncategorized

Incident Response Services Market Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Incident Response Services Market is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Incident Response Services market, identifying potential of the Incident Response Services markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

Market Overview:

  • The market was valued at USD 18.26 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 51.29 billion by the end of 2024, at a CAGR of 18.96% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With the sophistication and frequency of attacks increasing, more organizations are beginning to prioritize incident response teams who can help mitigate the impact of security threats to any organization.
  • – There has been rise in cases of cyberattacks, globally. Lately, in April 2019, Amnesty International’s Hong Kong office has been hit by a years-long cyberattack from hackers with known links to the Chinese government. In the same month, medical billing service provider ‘Doctors’ Management Service’ suffered a ransomware attack compromising patients’ data from a number of its clients. These kind of incidents are leading to an emerging demand for incident response services.
  • – Proposals, principles, laws, rules, standards, and guidelines are spreading in global forums, federal agencies, state legislatures, and business world, regarding enforcing security standards. In 2018, the US SEC involved in requiring cybersecurity disclosures in financial statements. GDPR fines for non-compliance may be upto 22.28 USD million, or if higher, 4% of an organization’s annual turnover.
  • – Pirated software distribution is still possible in the majority of countries through Torrent services. It can infringe intellectual property rights, yet they remain easily accessible online. They are a popular target for cybercriminals looking to distribute malicious code. Kaspersky Lab discovered PirateMatryoshka malware in March 2019, which carries a Trojan-downloader disguised as a hacked version of legitimate software used in everyday PC activity.<

    Key Market Trends:

    Data Breaches in the Healthcare Industry to Drive the Market Growth

    – In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.
    – The largest breach reported in 2018 was a hacking of a business associate. It involved a North Carolina-based health system vendor that had its patient information accessed by an unauthorized party. Hackers gained access to patient information over the course of a week, affecting 2.65 million patient records.
    – For 2019, the largest data breach incident was reported by Navicent Health in March. It was a phishing attack in which the records of 278,016 patients were potentially accessed and copied by the attackers. A similarly sized data breach was reported by ZOLL Services, which impacted 277,319 individuals.
    – As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019.

    Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

    – According to IBEF, ’s IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion during 2018-2019. According to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the computer software and hardware sector in attracted cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows worth USD 35.82 billion during April 2000 to December 2018. This calls for an increased demand for incident response service.
    – Moreover, growing technological innovations in China and Japan results in growth of the incident response services market. According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), computers and IT terminal production in February 2019 was worth JPY 95,371 million, as compared to JPY 85,564 million in January 2019.

    Major Key Players are as Follows

  • IBM Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Intel Corporation
  • Symantec Corporation
  • Dell, Inc.
  • BAE Systems
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
  • FireEye Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Advanced threat detection solutions are being employed by firms in industries, like IT, BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare to detect the trespassers, whose main aim is cybercrime. Various security solutions are being installed by enterprises, which establish network, e-mail, database, and web security. Meanwhile all incidents cannot be prevented, there are measures organizations can take to minimize their attack and lessen the frequency and severity of incidents.

    Geographical Regions:

    .

    Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Incident Response Services market report.

    Reasons to Purchase Incident Response Services Market Report Covered:

    • The report examines how Incident Response Services market will develop in the future.
    • Studying various views of the Incident Response Services market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Analyzing the product type that is probable to control the market and regions that are likely to witness the fastest development during the forecast period
    • Identify the new developments, Incident Response Services market shares and strategies employed by the key market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the market share of major players along with the key strategies accepted for growth in the past five years
    • Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, current developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Incident Response Services market players

    Detailed TOC of Incident Response Services Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Rising Security Breaches to Drive the Market
    4.3.2 Increasing Compliance Requirements by Enterprises
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Availability of Pirated Security Solutions
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Deployment Type
    5.1.1 On-premise
    5.1.2 Cloud
    5.2 By Security Type
    5.2.1 Network Security
    5.2.2 Email Security
    5.2.3 Endpoint Security
    5.2.4 Database Security
    5.2.5 Web Security
    5.3 By End-user Industry
    5.3.1 Information Technology
    5.3.2 BFSI
    5.3.3 Government
    5.3.4 Healthcare
    5.3.5 Retail
    5.3.6 Manufacturing
    5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 IBM Corporation
    6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
    6.1.3 Intel Corporation
    6.1.4 Symantec Corporation
    6.1.5 Dell, Inc.
    6.1.6 BAE Systems
    6.1.7 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
    6.1.8 FireEye Inc.
    6.1.9 Honeywell International Inc.
    6.1.10 Verizon Communications Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

