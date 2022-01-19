Immersion Cooling Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024
“Immersion Cooling Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Immersion Cooling market, identifying potential of the Immersion Cooling markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Two-phase Immersion Cooling to Hold Major Share
– Mineral oils are preferred by end users looking for a low-cost, energy-efficient cooling solution. Cooling through mineral oil needs less energy, as it retains heat 1,000 times better than air, and is a great thermal insulator, which allows the equipment to operate well while being submerged.
– Also, mineral-oil-based coolants are cheaper, when compared to engineered or synthetic fluids. For example, mineral oil costs just over USD 10 per gallon, while synthetic fluids, such as 3M Novec 1230 produced by 3M Co., cost over USD 70 per gallon. Also, when compared to air and water medium, mineral oil has a better heat capacity and power efficiency.
– As mineral oil is produced as a primary by-product while converting crude oil into gasoline, there are several established vendors that already serve the cosmetics and industrial sector from where companies could source the product and modify it for their use. However, in the case of synthetic liquids and other substitutes, 3M enjoys a major market share. All the major operators and immersion cooling technologies, including Allied Control Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, ExaSclar Inc., and LiquidMips, use coolants provided by 3M.
North America to Hold Dominant Share
– North America is estimated to dominate the global data center liquid immersion cooling market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region along with the rise in popularity of this technology, especially in the U.S.
– In the United States, the demand and rate of adoption for cloud-based computing are rapidly increasing, owing to which, data centers are ascending in the country, thereby, propelling the utilization of immersion cooling systems.
– The United States is home to many tech giants, such as Facebook and Apple, wherein, the volume of Big Data is tremendously increasing; moreover, companies are laying new strategies to ascend a number of data centers.
– In June 2017, Facebook announced to lay a 200-mile cable to the new data centers in Mexico, which are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, a few states of the United States are offering tax incentives, specifically to data centers. For instance, Florida approved use and sales tax exemption for every new data center built in the state, which is expected to present a positive impact on the US market growth.
– Companies are rigorously investing in data centers to meet the growing demand from respective operations. For instance, the rising demand for cognitive capabilities in the United States has led IBM Corporation to build four new cloud data centers in the country. This is likely to encourage the utilization of immersion cooling technology in these data centers, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.
Major Key Players are as Follows
Scope of the Report:
Geographical Regions:
.
Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Immersion Cooling market report.
Reasons to Purchase Immersion Cooling Market Report Covered:
- The report examines how Immersion Cooling market will develop in the future.
- Studying various views of the Immersion Cooling market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Analyzing the product type that is probable to control the market and regions that are likely to witness the fastest development during the forecast period
- Identify the new developments, Immersion Cooling market shares and strategies employed by the key market players.
- Competitive landscape including the market share of major players along with the key strategies accepted for growth in the past five years
- Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, current developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Immersion Cooling market players
Detailed TOC of Immersion Cooling Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.5 Market Restraints
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 Evolution of Data Center Cooling
5.2 Energy Consumption and Computing Density Metrics and Key Considerations
5.3 Teardown of Fluid, Processor, GPUs, Racks, and Infrastructure Providers
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Applications
6.1.1 High-performance Computing
6.1.2 Edge Computing
6.1.3 Artificial Intelligence
6.1.4 Cryptocurrency Mining
6.1.5 Other Applications
6.2 By Cooling Fluids
6.2.1 Mineral Oil
6.2.2 Deionized Water
6.2.3 Fluorocarbon-based Fluids
6.2.4 Synthetic Fluids
6.3 By Type
6.3.1 Single-phase Immersion Cooling System
6.3.2 Two-phase Immersion Cooling System
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2
6.4.3 Asia Pacific
6.4.4 Rest of World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Fujitsu Limited
7.1.2 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
7.1.3 Submer Technologies
7.1.4 Allied Control Ltd
7.1.5 Asperitas Company
7.1.6 Qcooling LP
7.1.7 Midas Green Technologies
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
