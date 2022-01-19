Uncategorized

Hybrid Memory Cube Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2024

Hybrid Memory Cube Market is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Hybrid Memory Cube market, identifying potential of the Hybrid Memory Cube markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

Market Overview:

  • The global hybrid memory cube (HMC) market is expected to register a CAGR of 54.82% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Hybrid memory cube (henceforth referred to as HMC) is a revolutionary technology, which signifies a paradigm shift from current memory architectures.
  • – HMC is redefining memory by enabling advancements that are able to replace conventional DRAM-based systems. It is setting a new standard in the memory market, that matches the computing speeds realized by existing systems (such as CPU).
  • – HMC enables dramatic improvement in bandwidth and performance, by breaking through the memory wall. The architecture of HMC is exponentially more efficient than current memory architectures, utilizing 70% less energy per bit than current DRAM technologies. For instance, in May 2016, Synopsys, Inc announced the availability of its next-generation Verification IP (VIP) for Micron’s Hybrid Memory Cube(HMC) architecture. This would enable Micron’s HMC with ease of use, fast integration, and optimum performance, resulting in accelerated verification closure.
  • – The ever-increasing demand for mobility and the rising impact of cloud services are expected to further create demand for HMC solutions, owing to their higher bandwidth, which boosts the capability of networking systems to match line speed performance.

    Key Market Trends:

    Networking and Telecommunication is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

    – The global telecommunication sector continues the transition process, as infrastructure improvements to broadband and mobile technologies continue.
    – Hybrid memory cubes are being increasingly used for high-performance computing (HPC), which can be termed as the set of distributed and parallelization techniques used to connect computing units for the purpose of performing more complex tasks at a faster rate.
    – Edge computing networks and telecommunication technologies support information transmission over distances via connected and distributed communication devices.
    – Rapid innovations in transmitting, switching, processing, analyzing, and retrieving information are essential for the success of various emerging telecommunication technologies, and this is likely to indirectly influence the growth of the HMC market over the forecast period.
    – The advent of 5G is expected to boost the HMC market.

    Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest CAGR

    – Industries such as retail, healthcare, IT, and telecommunication in the region are in dire need of advanced and fast data processing systems, owing to the increasing consumer base and data traffic. By 2020, China wishes to establish a world-class IC design unit in applications, such as telecommunications, IoT, big data, and cloud computing industries, further boosting the HMC market.
    – The enormous amount of data getting generated through the connected devices and the emergence of Big Data applications have put up huge pressure on the data center memory systems and capacity making the companies look for the solutions for this problem. HMCs have a huge potential that could reduce not only the workload but also increase the performance and reduce the power consumption by the data centers.
    – Development of internet infrastructure in Asia-Pacific leads to the employment of modular data centers in this region. Therefore, Asia-Pacific companies of all sizes in all industries are embracing the digital revolution. It is also driving data center providers and users to continuously increase their investment in the construction and services of modular data centers. Owing to these significant measures, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest growth rate, of 58.57% over the forecast period.

    Major Key Players are as Follows

  • Micron Technologies Inc
  • Intel Corporation
  • Xilinx Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • Semtech Corporation
  • Open Silicon, Inc.
  • ARM Holdings, Plc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Altera Corporation

    Scope of the Report:

  • A hybrid memory cube consists of DRAM chips that are stacked vertically over each other, these stacked layers are mounted over a logic layer and are connected via, Through-Silicon Vias (TSV). HMCs are used in the fields of consumer electronics and high-performance computing. This report segments the market by End-User industry(Enterprise Storage, TeleCommunications and Networking and Others) and Geography.

    Geographical Regions:

    .

    Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Hybrid Memory Cube market report.

    Reasons to Purchase Hybrid Memory Cube Market Report Covered:

    • The report examines how Hybrid Memory Cube market will develop in the future.
    • Studying various views of the Hybrid Memory Cube market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Analyzing the product type that is probable to control the market and regions that are likely to witness the fastest development during the forecast period
    • Identify the new developments, Hybrid Memory Cube market shares and strategies employed by the key market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the market share of major players along with the key strategies accepted for growth in the past five years
    • Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, current developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Hybrid Memory Cube market players

    Detailed TOC of Hybrid Memory Cube Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Scope of the Study
    1.3 Study Assumptions

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Enterprise Storage Application
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Strong Presence of Existing DRAMs
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By End-user Industry
    5.1.1 Enterprise storage
    5.1.2 Telecommunications and Networking
    5.1.3 Other End-user Industries
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.2
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Micron Technologies Inc
    6.1.2 Intel Corporation
    6.1.3 Xilinx Inc.
    6.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd
    6.1.5 Semtech Corporation
    6.1.6 Open Silicon, Inc.
    6.1.7 ARM Holdings, Plc.
    6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
    6.1.9 IBM Corporation
    6.1.10 Altera Corporation

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

