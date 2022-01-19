Humanoids Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

“Humanoids Market” is the process of conveying a good quality service to customers. focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Humanoids market, identifying potential of the Humanoids markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244090

Market Overview:

The humanoids market was valued at USD 406.51 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3321.31 million by 2024 registering a CAGR of 42.46% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Humanoids have a wide range of applications. For instance, in the education segment, they can act as a teacher for primary school students. Furthermore, citing the popularity of humanoids, they are now being adopted for entertainment purposes as well.

– The incremental technological developments and the emergence of players in the market show a sign of growth in the field of robotics. The increase in commercial investments, reduction in hardware cost and popularity of the existing robots among consumers are the signs that indicate the field of robotics is going through major transformation and development.

– With a faster rate of technological development, these robots are witnessing adoption in various end-user verticals varying from education to entertainment, among others.

– In the near future, it is expected that the penetration of humanoids in the personal assistance segment would increase as they would be able to act as a driver, housekeeping assistant, chef, and various others roles. Owing to their advanced status, these life-like robots could prove their worth through helping out the elderly, children, or people who need assistance with day-to-day tasks.

– However, factors such as expensive sensors, advanced programming, and rust-free hardware, have made these robots much expensive to afford and has acted as a staunch inhibitor against the widespread adoption. Key Market Trends: Education Sector to Drive the Humanoids Market – Studies have shown that teaching processes, which incorporate robotic-based engagement methods with the students, can approach the effectiveness of human tutors. Not only these socially-engaging robots have been used in education, but also as weight-loss coaches, play partners, and companions.

– It is expected that a humanoid robot can give students a top-notch education. Moreover, the upcoming decade could witness an education revolution with robots as teachers.

– For the students with learning difficulties, robots can teach them one-on-one, so the instruction is neither too easy nor too difficult, enabling them to enjoy the learning process.

– Moreover, robots can be easily updated with various current knowledge and the latest teaching methods. Apart from an initial investment, they don’t require much more than electricity to run and are cost effective. These features add up to their appeal as teachers Asia Pacific to witness the Highest Growth – The presence of the major companies involved in designing humanoids in this region makes it one of the forerunners in the adoption of humanoids.

– It is one of the few regions where the players have made technological advancements in the field of humanoids. Such as Softbank(Japan), Robotis (Korea), Invento Robotics (), and various other companies.

– In 2017, KAIST opened Humanoid Robot Research Center at the KAIST Institute in South Korea. It is supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy and has received a USD 12.8 million funding for five years. The research will be done on advancing humanoid robot technology and fostering research talent in the field.

– ‘s first indigenous humanoid robot, Mitra, was launched at the Global Entrepreneurship summit in 2017. The country is expected to witness further developments in the market. Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244090 Major Key Players are as Follows

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Kawada Robotics Corporation

Pal Robotics

Robotis

Softbank Robotics

Toyota Motor Corporation