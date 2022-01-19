Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine Market Insights 2022 : Leading Regions Data with Leading key players (Emerson, Schunk, Herrmann Ultraschalltechnik and More)

Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine Market Insights 2021 : [124 Pages Report] Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine is an industrial technique whereby high-frequency ultrasonic acoustic vibrations are locally applied to work pieces being held together under pressure to create a solid-state weld.

Ultrasonic Metal Welding is a unique process that has typically been limited to applications involving softer, high conductivity alloys. Skipping over the physics and metallurgy of the process; let’s just say that high-frequency vibrations are transferred to the work pieces via a set of ultrasonic tools to create a solid-state bond. For welding softer materials, like aluminum and copper, these ultrasonic tools are typically made of hardened tool steel. However, it has been found over and over that it is also possible to ultrasonically weld higher-strength alloys, including Stainless Steel, Titanium Alloys, Nickel-based super alloys, Advanced High Strength Steels, and Molybdenum, to mention a few.

Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine key players include Emerson, Schunk, Herrmann Ultraschalltechnik, Telsonic, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 75%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 55 percent.

In terms of product, Spot Ultrasonic Metal Welder is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Electronics, followed by Power, Aerospace and Automotive, Life Sciences and Medical, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine Market

In 2020, the global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine market size was USD 175 million and it is expected to reach USD 253.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine Market are Emerson, Schunk, Herrmann Ultraschalltechnik, Telsonic, Nippon Avionics, Sonics & Materials, TECH-SONIC, Kormax System, Chuxin, Sonobond

The opportunities for Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine in recent future is the global demand for Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Spot Ultrasonic Metal Welder, Wire Splicing Ultrasonic Metal Welder, Seam Ultrasonic Metal Welder, Tube Sealer Ultrasonic Metal Welder, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine market is the incresing use of Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine in Electronics, Aerospace and Automotive, Life Sciences and Medical, Power and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

