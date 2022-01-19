Medical Gases Market Insights 2022 : Major factors with Leading key players (Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016), Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare), Praxair and More)

Medical Gases Market Insights 2021 : [91 Pages Report] This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Gases in United States, including the following market information:

United States Medical Gases Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

United States Medical Gases Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

United States top five Medical Gases companies in 2020 (%)

The global Medical Gases market size is expected to growth from USD 6487.8 million in 2020 to USD 7711.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Medical Gases market was valued at XX USD million in 2020 and is projected to reach XX USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Medical Gases Market are Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016), Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare), Praxair, Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.), Messer Group, SOL Group, Norco, Air Water Inc, Shenzhen Gaofa

The opportunities for Medical Gases in recent future is the global demand for Medical Gases Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Medical Gases Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Medical Oxygen, Medical Nitrous Oxide, Medical Air, Medical Helium, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Medical Gases market is the incresing use of Medical Gases in Hospitals (Labs & Clinics), Home Healthcare, Universities/Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Medical Gases market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

