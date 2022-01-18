Technetium-99m Market Size and Share 2021 by Industry Impact, Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

Technetium-99m is a metastable nuclear isomer of technetium-99 (itself an isotope of technetium), symbolized as 99mTc, that is used in tens of millions of medical diagnostic procedures annually, making it the most commonly used medical radioisotope.

The global Technetium-99m market was valued at USD 306.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 432.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthineers

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Advanced Cyclotron Systems

IBA

Produced By Exhaust Gas and Waste Liquid

Acceleration Production

Produced By Mo Decay

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

1 Technetium-99m Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Technetium-99m Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Technetium-99m Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

