Global Luxury Furniture Market | Latest Technology and Trend| Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is 4.3% | Forecast Period 2022-2028
As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Global “Luxury Furniture Market“ will have significant change from previous year. According to ourlatest study, the Luxury Furniture market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 31450 million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The Luxury Furniture market size will reach USD 42100 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.. This report offers in-depth industry-oriented drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities in the market.
Luxury Furniture market report highlights investment scenario, market share, size and competition landscape of the companies these details will help buyers, businesses, strategists, and individuals get to better conclusions. Luxury Furniture Market report further mentions the gross productivity, income, value, cost, as well as trade utilities or imports and also tracks the newest market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.
Global Major Luxury Furniture Market Players Covered Are:
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include
- Restoration Hardware
- Hooker Furniture Corporation
- Knoll
- Brown Jordan
- Kimball Hospitality
- Poltrona Frau
- Gold Phoenix
- Roche Bobois
- Scavolini S.p.A.
- B&B Italia
- Minotti
- Ligne Roset
- Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)
- Suyen Furniture Group
- Fitz Hansen
- Kettal
- Eichholtz
- Interi Furniture
- Turri S.r.l.
- Paola Lenti
- Edra
- Manutti
- Boca do Lobo
- Muebles Pico
The United States Luxury Furniture market is expected at value of US$ million in 2021 and grow at approximately % CAGR during review period. China constitutes a % market for the global Luxury Furniture market, reaching US$ million by the year 2028. As for the Europe Luxury Furniture landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period. In APAC, the growth rates of other notable markets (Japan and South Korea) are projected to be at % and % respectively for the next 5-year period.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Global Luxury Furniture Market: Segment Analysis
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.
- Home
- Hospitality
- Office
- Others
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
