Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Market size and Share Analysis 2022: Growing at CAGR 5.3 % During Forecast Period 2022-2028

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Global “Ground Power Units (GPU) Market“ will have significant change from previous year. According to ourlatest study, the Ground Power Units (GPU) market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 577.7 million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The Ground Power Units (GPU) market size will reach USD 828.7 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period.. This report offers in-depth industry-oriented drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities in the market.

Ground Power Units (GPU) market report highlights investment scenario, market share, size and competition landscape of the companies these details will help buyers, businesses, strategists, and individuals get to better conclusions. Ground Power Units (GPU) Market report further mentions the gross productivity, income, value, cost, as well as trade utilities or imports and also tracks the newest market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Global Major Ground Power Units (GPU) Market Players Covered Are:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

TLD GSE

ITW GSE

Powervamp

JBT Corporation

Acsoon

Textron GSE

Tronair

GUANGTAI

Guinault

Velocity Airport Solutions

Red Box International

Power Systems International Limited (PSI)

GB Barberi

Jetall GPU

Aeromax GSE

Current Power LLC

MRCCS

Bertoli Power Units

The United States Ground Power Units (GPU) market is expected at value of US$ million in 2021 and grow at approximately % CAGR during review period. China constitutes a % market for the global Ground Power Units (GPU) market, reaching US$ million by the year 2028. As for the Europe Ground Power Units (GPU) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period. In APAC, the growth rates of other notable markets (Japan and South Korea) are projected to be at % and % respectively for the next 5-year period.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ground Power Units (GPU) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Market: Segment Analysis

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

Mobile GPU

Fixed GPU

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Civil Airport

Business Airport

Military Airport

Others

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Key Points thoroughly explain the Ground Power Units (GPU) market Report:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.2 Ground Power Units (GPU) Segment by Type

2.3 Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales by Type

2.4 Ground Power Units (GPU) Segment by Application

2.5 Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales by Application

3 Global Ground Power Units (GPU) by Company

3.1 Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Breakdown Data by Company

3.2 Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Annual Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

3.3 Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Key Manufacturers Ground Power Units (GPU) Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 World Historic Review for Ground Power Units (GPU) by Geographic Region

4.1 World Historic Ground Power Units (GPU) Market Size by Geographic Region (2017-2022)

4.1.1 Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Annual Sales by Geographic Region (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Annual Revenue by Geographic Region

4.2 World Historic Ground Power Units (GPU) Market Size by Country/Region (2017-2022)

4.2.1 Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Annual Sales by Country/Region (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Annual Revenue by Country/Region

4.3 Americas Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales Growth

4.4 APAC Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales Growth

4.5 Europe Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales Growth

4.6 Middle East & Africa Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Americas Ground Power Units (GPU) Revenue by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 Americas Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales by Type

5.3 Americas Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales by Region (2017-2022)

6.1.2 APAC Ground Power Units (GPU) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

6.2 APAC Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales by Type

6.3 APAC Ground Power Units (GPU) Sales by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

