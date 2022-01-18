Nanocomposites Market Size by Manufactures, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Nanocomposites Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Nanocomposites:

A nanocomposite is a matrix of a solid material where one of the phases have multiple layers of nanoparticles and can improve the property of that particular material. They have application in various industry most notable being in producing structural components with high strength-to-weight ratio. Nanocomposites Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

3M (USA)

Arkema (France)

BASF (Germany)

Cabot (USA)

Dow (USA)

DSM (USA)

Elementis Specialties (USA)

eSpin Technologies (USA)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Foster (USA)

Hybrid Plastics (USA)

Inframat (USA)

InMat (USA)

Nanocor (USA)

Nanocyl (Belgium)

Nanophase Technologies (USA)

Nyacol Nano Technologies (USA)

Powdermet (USA)

RTP (USA)

Showa Denko (Japan)

TNO (Netherlands)

Unitika (Japan)

Zyvex (USA)

DuPont (USA)

This report focuses on the Nanocomposites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The adoption of nanocomposites is increasing in the automotive industry because of their superior mechanical properties and light weight. Consumers across the world are looking for high-performance and advanced automotive products. This will encourage automotive use nanomaterials with superior chemical properties to design and manufacture car interiors and exteriors. The application of nanocomposite materials in the body panels of automobiles increases the tensile strength and reduces the weight of automobiles. Such advantages will increase the adoption of nanocomposites in the automotive industry, fueling market growth.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Carbon Nanotubes

Metal Oxide

Nanofiber

Nanoclay

Graphene

Others Market Segment by Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace & Defense

Coatings

Energy