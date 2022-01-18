Nitrobenzene Market Size by Manufactures, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Nitrobenzene:

Nitrobenzene is an aromatic compound which is vastly used in the production of aniline and in the manufacturing of numerous derivatives in the agriculture, cosmetics, and other different types of industrial applications where nitrobenzene acts as a precursor. As a chemical, nitrobenzene is also employed in the process of manufacturing synthetic rubber, pesticides, and lubrication oil. Nitrobenzene Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BASF

Chemours

Covestro

Huntsman Corporation

Finetech Industry Limited

Wanhua Industrial

Aromsyn

Bann Quimica

Connell Chemical Industry

Nanjing Chemical Industries

SP Chemicals

China National Petroleum Corporation

Shandong Jinling Chemical

Total

This report focuses on the Nitrobenzene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nitrobenzene is commonly used to manufacture aniline, pesticides, synthetic rubber and lubricating oil. Anile production is most prominent and it consumes over 95% of nitrobenzene. The product serves as a base for synthesis of aniline which is used to produce polyurethane to be utilized in manufacturing insulators used in construction industry. With the growing automotive industry, the demand for tyre is likely to increase henceforth increasing the production of synthetic rubber which is manufactured using nitrobenzene. This results in overall increase in product demand across globe.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Batch Process

Continuous Process Market Segment by Application:

Pesticides

Lubricating Oil

Aniline Production

Synthetic Rubber

Dye

Explosive Material