Mobile Device Managementï¼ˆMDMï¼‰ Market Size by Manufactures, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Device Managementï¼ˆMDMï¼‰ Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Mobile Device Managementï¼ˆMDMï¼‰:

Mobile device management (MDM) is used for the administration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablet computers, laptops and desktop computers. MDM is usually implemented with the use of a third party product that has management features for particular vendors of mobile devices. MDM primarily deals with corporate data segregation, securing emails, securing corporate documents on devices, enforcing corporate policies, integrating and managing mobile devices including laptops and handhelds of various categories.Â Mobile Device Managementï¼ˆMDMï¼‰ Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Microsoft

IBM

Cisco Systems

CA Technologies

Telstra

Airwatch

Apple

Citrix Systems

RIM Holdings

Symantec

Mobile Iron

SOTI

Absolute Software

SAP

Scope of Report:

This report focuses on the Mobile Device Managementï¼ˆMDMï¼‰ in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Growing consumer electronics, increasing the comfort level of companies with cloud-based services and increasing usage of smart phones & tablets are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

Cloud

On-Premises Market Segment by Application:

Government And Public Sector

Transportation And Logistics

Retail And Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

IT And Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing And Automotive

Media And Entertainment