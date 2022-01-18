Cumene Market Size 2021: Important Development, Industry Share and Growth Forecast to 2024

The “Cumene Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Cumene Market research investigates how firms in the Cumene Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Cumene market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Cumene market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Acetone Application

– More than 95% of the global acetone production is used as a by-product of phenol production, which involves the use of cumene.

– Acetone is used in a wide range of applications, such as the manufacturing of methyl methacrylate (MMA) & BPA, and as a solvent in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

– MMA is widely used for the production of PMMA resins, which are increasingly being used for the production of acrylic sheets in the construction industry. Automotive parts and medical devices are other applications of MMA.

– Due to the increase in demand for acetone globally and the setting up of new phenol/acetone production facilities, the cumene market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– The demand for cumene in China is expected to rise at a great pace, due to the increase in demand for phenol and acetone.

– The demand for acetone is increasing at a fast rate in the country as a solvent and an intermediate for the production of PMMA used in automotive and medical industries after the extrusion and molding compounds.

– To increase the domestic supply, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and Shell have planned to commission a 350,000 metric ton per year of phenol/acetone unit, which is likely to produce around 10,000 metric ton of acetone and 18,000 metric ton of phenol per month.

– The China Petrochemical Development Corporation (CPDC) announced to start a 150,000 metric ton per year phenol-feed cyclohexanone unit in 2018.

– The increase in investments for the production of acetone and phenol is likely to increase the demand for cumene in China at a high rate in the coming years.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Cumene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Highlighted points of Cumene Market Report:

Varying dynamics of the Cumene industry.

Prospective changes in sales volumes and worldwide share growth in upcoming years

Cumene market report recognizes the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players.

Competitors profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Complete analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Market driving and restraining factors.

Delivers information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

Cumene market report provides comprehensive analysis of the market with respect to market dynamics, competitive analysis, and upcoming trends of market.

Key Benefits of this Cumene Market report:

The Cumene market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the world mining equipment market to identify the potential investment pockets.

The Cumene market report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and forecasts to 2024 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the Cumene market.

Porter’s Five Force model of the industry and SWOT analysis illustrate the potency of the buyers & suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Detailed TOC of Cumene Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Phenol from the Plastic Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Acetone as a Solvent

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Harmful Effect due to Extended Exposure

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Index

4.9 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Phenol

5.1.2 Acetone

5.1.3 Paints and Enamels

5.1.4 High-octane Aviation Fuels

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Manufacturing Process

5.2.1 Aluminum Chloride Catalyst

5.2.2 Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst

5.2.3 Zeolite Catalyst

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Braskem

6.4.2 Cepsa

6.4.3 Domo Chemicals

6.4.4 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.5 INEOS

6.4.6 Total SA

6.4.7 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.8 Sumitomo Chemical Co.

6.4.9 JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation

6.4.10 Prasol Chemicals Pvt Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments for New Capacity Additions

