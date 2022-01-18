Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Size 2021: Important Development, Industry Share and Growth Forecast to 2024

The “Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market research investigates how firms in the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from the Healthcare Sector

– Every year, the number of surgeries performed worldwide continues to grow enormously. Sutures, staples, and metallic grafts are an integral part of surgery, and also the highest standard possible at present for wound closure.

– However, the pain and discomfort caused by these invasive techniques have led to an urgent need for the development of tissue adhesives for surgical settings.

– The ester form of cyanoacrylate, N-butyl-2-cyanoacrylate, is one of the adhesive components that have been widely used as a tissue adhesive in medical and veterinary applications for surgical and wound closures.

– Cyanoacrylate adhesives even acquired the gold standard status in medical adhesives, which helped these adhesives to retain a good market share in the medical adhesives market.

– Technological advancements in improving non-toxicity are expected to strengthen the growth rate of the cyanoacrylate adhesives market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest regional market for cyanoacrylate adhesives market.

– The market demand for cyanoacrylate is majorly driven by th expanding automotive industry, rapidly growing plastic industry, dynamic economic development in India and China, and the burgeoning electronics industry.

– Furthermore, increasing usage in the medical application, such as dental and surgical adhesives, and rising standard of living is increasing the demand for home furnishings, which in turn, will offer numerous opportunities for the growth of the cyanoacrylate adhesives market, in Asia Pacific region.

– Such rapid growth in the various sectors is likely to increase the demand for cyanoacrylate adhesives through the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Highlighted points of Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Report:

Varying dynamics of the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives industry.

Prospective changes in sales volumes and worldwide share growth in upcoming years

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market report recognizes the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players.

Competitors profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Complete analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Market driving and restraining factors.

Delivers information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market report provides comprehensive analysis of the market with respect to market dynamics, competitive analysis, and upcoming trends of market.

Key Benefits of this Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market report:

The Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the world mining equipment market to identify the potential investment pockets.

The Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and forecasts to 2024 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market.

Porter’s Five Force model of the industry and SWOT analysis illustrate the potency of the buyers & suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Detailed TOC of Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight and Low-carbon-emitting Vehicles

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Electronics and Furniture Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Others

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Alkoxy Ethyl-based

5.1.2 Ethyl Ester-based

5.1.3 Methyl Ester-based

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By End-use

5.2.1 Transportation

5.2.2 Footwear and Leather

5.2.3 Furniture

5.2.4 Consumer Goods

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Electronics

5.2.7 Other End-uses

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 CHEMENCE

6.4.4 DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.8 Jowat SE

6.4.9 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.10 Permabond LLC

6.4.11 Pidilite Industries Ltd

6.4.12 Sika AG

6.4.13 tesa Tapes

6.4.14 TONG SHEN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Usage in Medical Applications

7.2 Others

