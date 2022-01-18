Data Acquisition Market: Emerging Players with Size and Share, Regional Trends and Strategies Forecast 2021-2024

The “Data Acquisition Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Data Acquisition Market research investigates how firms in the Data Acquisition Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Data Acquisition market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Data Acquisition market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

Human Machine Interface Accounts for Significant Share in the Market

– HMIs are used in various locations, such as process control, factory floor, machines, portable handheld devices, etc. Applications of this technology include various appliances, automotive, machine health monitoring, and industrial automation, among others.

– An HMI solution not only improves the productivity of the operator but also provides insights into system control and maintenance. For instance, the HMI function of setting off alarms provides visual indicators of a machine’s issue and severity.

– Further, technologies, such as Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture, integrated into PC-based machine controls have allowed the safe transmission of encrypted data from machine to cloud and enterprise-level systems.

– Owing to the broadening of its functionality, through the integration with PLC applications or PC-based multi-user systems, HMI technology has also found increased adoption in the market.

– Moreover, the increasing adoption of Industrial IoT coupled with these benefits of HMI is expected to drive the market growth.

United States Presently Holds the Largest Market Share

– The United States is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution, where data is being extensively used for production and integration with a wide range of manufacturing systems across the supply chain.

– The country has been one of the leading automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. The automotive manufacturing industry has been one of the largest revenue generators for the country in the manufacturing sector.

– Industrial automation is the primary driving factor, which is expected to drive the demand for the DAQ systems as the increasing adoption of controlling processes without human interference is heavily reliant on data to provide instructions and hence any minor misdirection can lead to drastic losses to the industry.

– The United States is a key market for factory automation and the installation of advanced devices and equipment within the North American region. The demand for advanced manufacturing technologies would further enhance the demand for DAQ products in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Data acquisition is the process of sampling signals that measure real world physical conditions and converting the resulting samples into digital numeric values that can be manipulated by a computer.

Highlighted points of Data Acquisition Market Report:

Varying dynamics of the Data Acquisition industry.

Prospective changes in sales volumes and worldwide share growth in upcoming years

Data Acquisition market report recognizes the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players.

Competitors profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Complete analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Market driving and restraining factors.

Delivers information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

Data Acquisition market report provides comprehensive analysis of the market with respect to market dynamics, competitive analysis, and upcoming trends of market.

Key Benefits of this Data Acquisition Market report:

The Data Acquisition market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the world mining equipment market to identify the potential investment pockets.

The Data Acquisition market report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and forecasts to 2024 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the Data Acquisition market.

Porter’s Five Force model of the industry and SWOT analysis illustrate the potency of the buyers & suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Detailed TOC of Data Acquisition Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Sector

4.3.2 Advent of Big Data

4.3.3 Growing Demand for Open Architecture

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Implementation Costs

4.4.2 Data Security Concerns

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI)

5.1.2 LAN Extensions for Instrumentation (LXI)/ Ethernet

5.1.3 VME Extensions for Instrumentation (VXI)

5.1.4 PCI Extensions for Instrumentation (PXI)

5.1.5 Universal Serial Bus (USB)

5.1.6 Standalone

5.2 By Architecture

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Services

5.3 By Component

5.3.1 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

5.3.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

5.3.3 Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

5.3.4 Other Components

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Aerospace

5.4.2 Industrial

5.4.3 Automotive

5.4.4 Energy & Power

5.4.5 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 Advantech Co. Ltd

6.1.3 Agilent Technologies

6.1.4 Campbell Scientific Inc.

6.1.5 Data Translation Inc.

6.1.6 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.7 Honeywell International

6.1.8 Siemens AG

6.1.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.10 MathWorks Corporation

6.1.11 General Electric Ltd

6.1.12 Omron Corporation

6.1.13 Yokogawa Electric Co.

6.1.14 Emerson Electric Co.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

