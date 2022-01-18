Data Center Automation Market Size 2021: Important Development, Industry Share and Growth Forecast to 2024

The “Data Center Automation Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Data Center Automation Market research investigates how firms in the Data Center Automation Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Data Center Automation market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Data Center Automation market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Industry to Account for a Major Share in the Market

– Digitization has significantly increased the volume and speed of healthcare data generation. As much as 80% of data generated by the healthcare industry is likely to be in the cloud by 2020. According to Oxford Economics, the healthcare organizations are expected to invest in Big Data and analytics (76%), cloud technology (65%), mobile (50%), and security (48%) in the next two years. As digital transformation becomes a mainstream technology in the healthcare sector, the scope for automation is expected to increase substantially.

– The increasing use of online Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and e-prescriptions is further increasing the storage demands among healthcare providers, leading to investing in data centers. For instance, in June 2018, China’s Guizhou province launched the first of the five healthcare data centers, with an aim to set up a national healthcare data network. Also, in the United States, the growth in e-prescriptions along with EHRs is contributing to the market growth.

– Moreover, the regulatory compliances, like HIPPA and European data privacy acts, make it even more complicated to handle, considering the increasing reliance on IT and storage hardware. With automation healthcare, IT teams can be compliant with network policies as the human errors that lead to compliance gap are avoided.

North America to Lead the Market

– The expansion of mobile broadband, as well as the increasing adoption of Big Data analytics and cloud computing are driving the demand for new data center infrastructures. North America, comprising of a considerable amount of data centers in 2017 (almost 600 data center operators) and a large number of enterprises switching from hardware to software-based services is estimated to be a significant market for data center automation.

– As of 2017, the United States accounted for almost 45% of the global cloud and internet data centers, according to CNNIC. The data centers in the region are highly being regulated by the government bodies.

– Initiatives, like the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) by the federal government, aim to encourage the data center operators to consolidate the inefficient infrastructure, optimize existing facilities, achieve cost savings, and transition to a more efficient infrastructure. The intention of the initiative is to reduce the costs of physical data centers by a minimum of 25% by the end of the fiscal year 2018.

– This is projected to fuel the utilization of data centers and the need for automation, thus, propelling the market growth in the region.

Scope of the Report:

Data center automation is the process of managing and automating the workflow and processes of a data center facility. It enables automating the bulk of the data center operations, management, monitoring and maintenance tasks that otherwise are performed manually by human operators.

Detailed TOC of Data Center Automation Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth in Cloud Computing and Online Applications

4.3.2 Energy and Cost Efficiency Concerns

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Limitation in Storage to Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Server

5.1.2 Database

5.1.3 Network

5.1.4 Other Solutions

5.2 By Data Center Type

5.2.1 Tier 1

5.2.2 Tier 2

5.2.3 Tier 3

5.2.4 Tier 4

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Cloud

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 Healthcare

5.4.3 Retail

5.4.4 Manufacturing

5.4.5 IT and Telecom

5.4.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 BMC Software Inc.

6.1.3 EntIT Software LLC

6.1.4 ABB Limited

6.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.6 Dell Inc.

6.1.7 Oracle Corporation

6.1.8 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.9 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.10 VMware Inc.

6.1.11 Brocade Communications Systems

6.1.12 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.13 Service Now Inc.

6.1.14 Chef Software Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

