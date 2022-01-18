Data Center Rack Market Size 2021: Important Development, Industry Share and Growth Forecast to 2024

The “Data Center Rack Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Data Center Rack Market research investigates how firms in the Data Center Rack Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Data Center Rack market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Data Center Rack market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

IT & Telecom Sector Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– IT and Telecom is the most significant segment for this market. The IT infrastructure requirement is the highest for this segment. Colocation providers, who are a major adopter of data center racks, are also considered under the scope of the study under the IT & Telecom sector.

– The amount of data that is being stored and processed by this segment is huge. The advent of mobile data and subscriptions and their rapid usage has proliferated the growth of data traffic and hence data centers. With the introduction of 5G and Cloud, the demand is expected to increase exponentially. Major companies are investing in new infrastructure to meet the additional requirements. Companies, like American Tower, bought its first data centers in April 2019 through the acquisition of Colo Atl.

– Other regions like Singapore also witnessed a rapid expansion in April 2019. The data center, colocation, and interconnection provider, Digital Realty commenced the construction of its third data center facility in Singapore. The facility will be capable of supporting up to 50 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity. The new facility will span a gross floor area of 34,000 sq. meter.

– Moreover, with the number of colocation providers growing significantly, and expanding in remote locations, it is expected that the demand for integrated data center racks is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Record the Highest Growth Rate

– In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is anticipated to witness rapid growth, owing to increasing data traffic, energy efficiency and growing need for deployment of data centers in economically developing countries, such as India and China, are boosting the growth of the data center rack market in the Asia-Pacific region.

– The market is witnessing a rise in the number of businesses coupled with the shifting trend toward digitalization of all processes. In India, the number of data centers are growing, owing to government projects, such as Digital India, Make in India, Smart Cities, growth in the internet penetration, and the strong resurgence of growth-related projects across different verticals, such as e-commerce and retail, IT/ITeS, BFSI (primarily non-critical workloads).

– Data center investments are expected continue to grow in Asia-Pacific, with investor interest rising in the emerging markets of China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. Tencent is constructing a data center in the hills of Guizhou, China, reportedly designed to the highest standards of civil air defense.

– The Singapore government is anticipated to move the bulk of its IT systems to commercial cloud services over the forecast period in ongoing efforts to deliver citizen services in a faster and cheaper way. This is anticipated to impact the market’s growth positively. The evolution of Japan into more of an international data center market has been driven by the global hyperscale clouds expanding in the Tokyo and Osaka markets.

Scope of the Report:

A data center rack is a type of physical steel and electronic framework that is designed to house servers, networking devices, cables, and other data center computing equipment. Data center racks are deployed, primarily for infrastructure management in data centers. These are being used in the manufacturing, retail, BFSI, IT and telecom industry.

Detailed TOC of Data Center Rack Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities

5.3 Market Challenges

5.3.1 Increasing Use of Blade Servers

6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By Rack Units

7.1.1 Small

7.1.2 Medium

7.1.3 Large

7.2 By End-user Industry

7.2.1 BFSI

7.2.2 IT and Telecom

7.2.3 Manufacturing

7.2.4 Retail

7.2.5 Other End-user Industries

7.3 Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.4 Latin America

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Rack Manufacturers

8.1.1.1 Kendall Howard LLC

8.1.1.2 Belkin International, Inc.

8.1.1.3 Martin International Enclosures

8.1.1.4 nVent Schroff GmbH

8.1.1.5 Black Box Corporation

8.1.1.6 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

8.1.1.7 Tripp Lite

8.1.1.8 Cheval Electronic Enclosure Co. Ltd

8.1.1.9 Belden Inc.

8.1.1.10 Chatsworth Products Inc.

8.1.1.11 Panduit Corp.

8.1.1.12 Great Lakes Case & Cabinet Co. Inc.

8.1.1.13 ELMA Electronics, Inc.

8.1.2 Integrated Solution Poviders

8.1.2.1 Vertiv Group Corporation

8.1.2.2 Eaton Corporation PLC

8.1.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

8.1.2.4 Dell EMC

8.1.2.5 Schneider Electric SE

8.1.2.6 Fujitsu Corporation

8.1.2.7 Oracle Corporation

8.1.2.8 Legrand SA

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

