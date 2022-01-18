Data Center Services Market 2021-2024: Growth Drivers, Business Statistics, Top Region with Share, and Revenue Analysis

The “Data Center Services Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Data Center Services Market research investigates how firms in the Data Center Services Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Data Center Services market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Data Center Services market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

Cloud and Hosting is Expected to Capture a Major Share in the Data Center Services Market

– Currently, with fresh data being generated at a fast pace over time, the intelligence from data becomes even harder to capture in a timely manner. New digital landscapes, such as smart cities and intelligent buildings, are offering more data readily available.

– Moreover, public cloud is increasing because of lower costs and low maintenance associated with it. The data can be accessed at any time and on any device. This is helping small- and medium-sized businesses to grow tightly, controlling their costs by paying for the infrastructure only based on their needs.

– Owing to the aforementioned factors, the data center services market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and it is likely to boost the growth of public cloud-based data centers. The IT industry dominates the Indian market, as the largest private sector employer in the country, where data centers are widely used, thereby, propelling the market growth.

– The Government of India has extended tax holidays to the IT sector for software technology parks of India (STPI) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Furthermore, India is providing procedural ease and single window clearance for setting up facilities. The government of India is setting up a USD 745.82 million fund for realizing the potential sectors.

– Moreover, China has also witnessed a rise in its hyper-scale platforms, owing to which providing data center services for Chinese hyper-scale platforms has become necessary.

Scope of the Report:

Data center service is an environment that provides processing, networking, and storage of data. With the move to treat data as an asset, the data services market is expected to see healthy growth. Industry automation and digital businesses are expanding and these businesses may need a huge amount of data for their business. North America being the most advanced region, data center services are in demand. However, at the same time, Asia-Pacific is also growing because of the presence of India and China. These two countries are dominating the economy by a growing population.

Detailed TOC of Data Center Services Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in the Expenditure on Data Center Technology

4.3.2 Rising Data Center Complexities Due to Scalability

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Demand for Managed Services

4.4.2 Concerns Relating to Data Privacy

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Service

5.1.1 Infrastructure

5.1.2 Cloud and Hosting

5.1.3 Networks

5.1.4 Consulting

5.1.5 Virtualization

5.1.6 Other Types of Services

5.2 By Data Center Type

5.2.1 Tier 1

5.2.2 Tier 2

5.2.3 Tier 3

5.2.4 Tier 4

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 IT and Telecom

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 By Deployment Mode

5.4.1 On-premise

5.4.2 Cloud

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Company Profiles

6.1 Fujitsu Ltd

6.2 Reliance Group

6.3 Capgemini SE

6.4 HCL Technologies Limited

6.5 Nokia Corporation

6.6 Sify Technologies Limited

6.7 IBM Corporation

6.8 Cisco Systems Inc

6.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.10 Hitachi Ltd

6.11 Equinix Inc.

6.12 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.13 Schneider Electric SE

6.14 Vertiv Co.

6.15 NTT Communications

6.16 Larsen & Toubro Infotech

6.17 Telefónica SA

6.18 Nlyte Software

6.19 Lenovo Group Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

