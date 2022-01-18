Dental Consumables Market: Emerging Players with Size and Share, Regional Trends and Strategies Forecast 2021-2024

The “Dental Consumables Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Dental Consumables Market research investigates how firms in the Dental Consumables Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Dental Consumables market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Dental Consumables market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

Dental Burs is Expected to Hold Significant Share in the Other Dental Consumables Segment

Dental burs are used during dental procedures to remove decay, and clean and shape the teeth. They are used before fillings or crown insertion procedures. Hence, they are majorly utilized among dentists. With advancements and innovations in technology, dental burs are available in different materials. For disposable dental burs, the risk of a patient-to-patient cross-infection with a contaminated item can be eliminated, when a bur is not used on a subsequent patient. In addition, time-consuming cleaning and sterilization procedures can be eliminated. Dentists tend to ignore the cost and time spent on scrubbing the burs and diamonds, prior to sterilization. Since dental burs are some of the most important devices used in all dental procedures, their demand is expected to continue to increase in the coming years. Other factors driving the market are the growing awareness among people about dental aesthetics, the increased per capita income, and the increasing affordability of dental procedures. With the increased use of adhesive composites, the factors hindering the market growth of dental burs are the controversies associated with the use of burs or diamond abrasives for routine cavity preparation.

Europe Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

Europe is dominating the dental consumables market, as the geriatric population is increasing in this region, along with the increased funding for the improvement and expansion of oral healthcare facilities, across the region. According to the 2018 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Europe, around 20%–90% of six-year-old children were affected by dental caries. At the age of 12, an average of 0.5–3.5 teeth were found to be affected by dental caries, and approximately 100% of adults were observed to be affected by the same. Severe periodontal (gum) infection is found in 5%–20% of middle-aged (35–44 years) adults in Europe and in up to 40% of older people (65–74 years). Dental caries and severe periodontal disease are major contributors to the loss of natural teeth. About 30% of Europeans aged 65–74 years have no natural teeth, which reduce their function and quality of life. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to record a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Dental consumables are used to treat dental impairments, for tooth restoration, and in the treatment of associated gingival tissues. Dental consumables hold great potential for further growth, owing to growing oral diseases and awareness of oral care.

Highlighted points of Dental Consumables Market Report:

Varying dynamics of the Dental Consumables industry.

Prospective changes in sales volumes and worldwide share growth in upcoming years

Dental Consumables market report recognizes the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players.

Competitors profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Complete analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Market driving and restraining factors.

Delivers information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

Dental Consumables market report provides comprehensive analysis of the market with respect to market dynamics, competitive analysis, and upcoming trends of market.

Key Benefits of this Dental Consumables Market report:

The Dental Consumables market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the world mining equipment market to identify the potential investment pockets.

The Dental Consumables market report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and forecasts to 2024 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the Dental Consumables market.

Porter’s Five Force model of the industry and SWOT analysis illustrate the potency of the buyers & suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Detailed TOC of Dental Consumables Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

4.2.2 Increasing Access to Dental Facilities

4.2.3 Growing Aging Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost and Limited Reimbursement for Dental Treatments

4.3.2 High Risk and Complications Associated With Dental Bridges and Orthodontic Treatments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Dental Implants

5.1.1.1 Root Form Dental Implants

5.1.1.2 Plate Form Dental Implants

5.1.2 Dental Prosthetics

5.1.2.1 Crowns

5.1.2.2 Bridges

5.1.2.3 Dentures

5.1.2.4 Abutments

5.1.2.5 Veneers

5.1.2.6 Inlays and Onlays

5.1.3 Orthodontics

5.1.3.1 Brackets

5.1.3.2 Archwires

5.1.3.3 Anchorage Appliances

5.1.3.4 Ligatures

5.1.4 Endodontics

5.1.4.1 Endodontic Files

5.1.4.2 Obturators

5.1.4.3 Permanent Endodontic Sealers

5.1.5 Periodontics

5.1.5.1 Dental Sutures

5.1.5.2 Dental Hemostats

5.1.6 Retail Dental Care Essentials

5.1.6.1 Specialized Dental Pastes

5.1.6.2 Dental Brushes

5.1.6.3 Dental Wash Solutions

5.1.6.4 Whitening Agents

5.1.6.5 Dental Floss

5.1.7 Other Dental Consumables

5.1.7.1 Dental Burs

5.1.7.2 Dental Sealants

5.1.7.3 Dental Splints

5.1.7.4 Dental Impression Materials

5.1.7.5 Dental Disposables

5.1.7.6 Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors

5.1.7.7 Bonding Agents

5.1.7.8 Patient Bibs

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.3 Henry Schein Inc.

6.1.4 Hu-Friedy Mfg Co.

6.1.5 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

6.1.6 Nakanishi Inc.

6.1.7 Patterson Companies Inc.

6.1.8 Ultradent Products Inc.

6.1.9 Young Innovations Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

