Detergents Market Size 2021: Important Development, Industry Share and Growth Forecast to 2024

Competitor Analysis:

Detergents market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue.

Key Market Trends:

Cationic Detergents Application to Witness the Higher Potential Growth

– Cationic detergents are a type of detergents, in which the active part of the molecule is a positive ion (cation). Cationic detergents are usually quaternary ammonium salts and often have bactericidal properties.

– Cationic detergents contain a long-chain cation that is responsible for their surface-active properties. Marketed in powder form, paste, or in aqueous solution, they possess important wetting, foaming, and emulsifying properties. However, they are not good detergents.

– Cationic-active agents are used as emulsifying agents for asphalt in the surfacing of roads. These emulsions are expected to “break” soon after being applied. They may also deposit an adhering coat of asphalt on the surface of the stone aggregate. These agents absorb strongly on minerals, particularly on silicates, and therefore, make a strong bond between the asphalt and aggregate.

– Cationic detergents tend to possess germicidal properties. Hence, they are often used in cleaning and disinfecting applications. Examples of cationic detergents are CTAB (hexadecyltrimethyl ammonium bromide) and TTAB (Trimethyltetradecyl ammonium bromide).

– North America is the leading consumer of cationic detergents. Owing to the increasing awareness regarding environmental benefits associated with bio-detergents in North America, consumers in the region tend to prefer eco-friendly alternatives of synthetic detergents. These cationic detergents are also widely used in the medical industry, in the region.

– Moreover, stringent environmental regulations in these regions have led to an increase in demand for cationic surfactants.

– The demand for cationic surfactants in Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to witness strong growth, over the forecast period. Several factors, such as the growth in industrial advancements in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, are expected to drive the cationic detergents market in the Asia-Pacific region.

China to dominate the Asia-Pacific region

– China is the major consumer of detergents in the world, primarily driven by rising hygiene awareness in the country.

– The increasing purchasing power among Chinese consumers and improving quality of life has resulted in the consumer’s higher requirement of household hygiene, and thereby driving the detergents market in China.

– Furthermore, rapid industrial expansion in the country is leading to the rapid development of synthetic detergents, including laundry detergents and household cleaning detergents.

– Some of the major players which occupies a major position in the market include Liby, Nice Group, Unilever, Proctor and Gamble, among others.

