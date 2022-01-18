Digital Asset Management Market: Emerging Players with Size and Share, Regional Trends and Strategies Forecast 2021-2024

The “Digital Asset Management Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Digital Asset Management Market research investigates how firms in the Digital Asset Management Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Digital Asset Management market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Digital Asset Management market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Solutions is Expected to Drive the Digital Asset Management Market

– With the increasing adoption of various technologies, like artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and cloud-based DAMs, are widely used. The AI use cases for DAM include optical character recognition, speech recognition, and facial recognition. This has propelled the demand for cloud applications, which is growing continuously.

– Various companies, such as Cognizant Technology Solutions, MediaBeacon, and Bynder are into cloud-based digital asset management and helping the market to grow rapidly, as a majority of the end users are looking for cloud-based solutions.

– There is an additional benefit by having cloud deployments for DAM, such as the digital media content can be made accessible to everyone and can be delivered easily across an enterprise. For instance, Bynder, which is a cloud DAM provider focused on sync and share services, while managing very large (multi-gigabyte and terabyte) files.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Digital asset management is expected to see a significant investment in Japan over the forecast period. Multiple private Japanese organizations are expected to offer digital asset management solutions to banks, as well as other government and private industries.

– Moreover, Japan has officially recognized Bitcoin and digital currencies as money, which has resulted in an increase in the number of digital assets in Japan, thereby, proportionately boosting the demand for digital asset management solutions in this region.

– Additionally, there is a huge demand for digital asset management in India from the entertainment and media providers, due to complexities related to the content, language, and other regional requirements. Owing to this, digital asset management was widely adopted to cater to such complexities.

Scope of the Report:

The deployment of digital asset management helps companies develop solutions, wherein they can retrieve their digital assets faster and lay a foundation for targeted access across the teams and channels. The adoption of these solutions may further increase, due to the breaking down of the media enterprise into silos of data.

Detailed TOC of Digital Asset Management Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in Number of Digital Assets

4.3.2 Integrating Digital Asset Management with Other Work Flow Solutions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Higher Costs of the Solutions

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Brand Asset Management Systems

5.1.2 Library Asset Management Systems

5.1.3 Production Asset Management Systems

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Video Management

5.2.2 Creative Tool Integration

5.2.3 Asset Analytics

5.2.4 Web Content Integration

5.2.5 Brand Portals

5.2.6 Asset and Metadata Archiving

5.2.7 Lifecycle and Rights Management

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Cloud

5.3.3 Software-as-a-Service

5.4 By Organization Size

5.4.1 SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises)

5.4.2 Large Enterprises

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Media and Entertainment

5.5.2 BFSI

5.5.3 Government

5.5.4 Healthcare

5.5.5 Retail

5.5.6 Manufacturing

5.5.7 Other End Users

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 United Kingdom

5.6.2.2 Germany

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Rest of the World

5.6.4.1 Latin America

5.6.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated

6.1.2 Canto Inc.

6.1.3 CELUM GmbH

6.1.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

6.1.5 Oracle Corporation

6.1.6 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.

6.1.7 OpenText Corporation

6.1.8 QBNK Holding AB

6.1.9 Aprimo LLC (ADAM Software)

6.1.10 Bynder(Webdam Inc.)

6.1.11 Dell Technologies

6.1.12 MediaBeacon Inc.

6.1.13 Widen Enterprises Inc.

6.1.14 IBM Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

