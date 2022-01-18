Digital Forensics Market Size 2021: Important Development, Industry Share and Growth Forecast to 2024

The “Digital Forensics Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Digital Forensics Market research investigates how firms in the Digital Forensics Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Digital Forensics market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Digital Forensics market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

Network Forensics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Network forensics involves capturing, recording and analyzing of network packets to determine the source of network security attacks. The primary goal of network forensics is to collect evidence. With the increasing number of attacks on the network, the organizations have started taking steps towards resolving the issue.

– The growing popularity of the Internet in homes means that computing has become network-centric and data is now available outside of disk-based digital evidence. Facebook admitted that around 50 million users were compromised by the security breach. As per Facebook CEO, the company has not seen the accounts getting compromised nor found any inappropriate activity. Later, Zuckerberg confirmed that the attackers used Facebook developer APIs for obtaining information. The information was comprised of names, genders, localities which were linked with any user’s profile page.

– With the increasing threats on the network, network security and forensics has become essential in the market.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The US financial system has been a target for foreign cyber adversaries for a considerable period. Based on this phenomenon, the US government imposed a law for the private sector to have a dedicated cyber protection team (CPT) sector to provide surge capacity in the event of an ongoing cyber attack in the form of advanced analysis and network and endpoint forensics.

– US banks, such as the Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo have faced cyber attacks, that eventually led to exposed data of consumers. It was considered to be a result of weaknesses in the firms’ networks. These banks were recommended by the federal officials to monitor their network activities. Such government impositions, therefore, drive the demand for digital forensics solutions in the region.

– Moreover, North America houses major players of the digital forensics market like IBM, Cisco, FireEye which offer other enterprise applications, such as LogRhythm, Guidance Software, Access Data, Paraben that specialize in forensic solutions. For instance, Paraben’s Device Seizure has an established reputation in handheld forensics.

Scope of the Report:

Digital forensic enables the extraction of evidence through analysis and evaluation of data from digital devices and is used to recover and inspect the data while maintaining the originality of the same. Identification of duplication of data and spoofing of timings are some of the major challenges for this technology.

Detailed TOC of Digital Forensics Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Security Concerns Across Industries

4.3.2 Increase in the Number of Digital Devices and Cyber Crime

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Specialised Skill Set

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Component

6.1.1 Hardware

6.1.2 Software

6.1.3 Service

6.2 By Type

6.2.1 Mobile Forensic

6.2.2 Computer Forensic

6.2.3 Network Forensic

6.2.4 Other Types

6.3 By End-user Vertical

6.3.1 Government and Law Enforcement Agencies

6.3.2 BFSI

6.3.3 IT and Telecom

6.3.4 Other End-user Verticals

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 United Kingdom

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Mexico

6.4.4.3 Argentina

6.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.4.5.1 UAE

6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.3 South Africa

6.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 Binary Intelligence LLC

7.1.3 Guidance Software Inc.

7.1.4 AccessData Group LLC

7.1.5 Kroll Ontrack, LLC

7.1.6 Paraben Corporation

7.1.7 FireEye Inc.

7.1.8 LogRhythm Inc.

7.1.9 Cisco Systems Inc.

7.1.10 Oxygen Forensics Inc.

7.1.11 MSAB Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

