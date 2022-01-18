Digital X-Ray Devices Market 2021-2024: Growth Drivers, Business Statistics, Top Region with Share, and Revenue Analysis

The “Digital X-Ray Devices Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Digital X-Ray Devices Market research investigates how firms in the Digital X-Ray Devices Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Digital X-Ray Devices market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Digital X-Ray Devices market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

Mammography is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment

Digital mammography, also known as full-field digital mammography (FFDM), is a system in which the x-ray film is replaced by electronic devices that convert x-rays into mammographic pictures of the breast. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, irrespective of race or ethnicity. Moreover, it is the third most common cause of death due to cancer among the American, Indian, and Alaskan native women. American Cancer Society reported that about 252,710 new cases of breast cancer were recorded in the United States in 2017. This indicates that the rate of breast cancer is increasing, which consequently increases the need for mammography procedures, ultimately contributing to the growth of the market studied. Thus, there is an alarming need for mammography, due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer around the world.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

The shift from conventional x-ray imaging to digital imaging is a rapid process, and it is expected to become the most widely used imaging method in the United States. The new law, Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016, in the United States, favors digital imaging over other methods, by reducing Medicare payments to hospitals and clinics using computed radiography (CR) or analog x-rays for imaging studies. This shift toward digital imaging is expected to greatly improve patient care in the United States. Thus, increased technological innovation and government policies are aiding the market’s growth.

Scope of the Report:

Digital x-ray or digital radiography is a form of x-ray imaging, where digital x-ray sensors are used instead of traditional photographic films. This offers the added advantages of time efficiency and ability to transfer images digitally, as well as enhance them for better visibility. This method bypasses the chemical processing of photographic films. Digital x-ray imaging has high demand, as it requires less radiation exposure, when compared to the traditional x-rays.

Highlighted points of Digital X-Ray Devices Market Report:

Varying dynamics of the Digital X-Ray Devices industry.

Prospective changes in sales volumes and worldwide share growth in upcoming years

Digital X-Ray Devices market report recognizes the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players.

Competitors profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Complete analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Market driving and restraining factors.

Delivers information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

Digital X-Ray Devices market report provides comprehensive analysis of the market with respect to market dynamics, competitive analysis, and upcoming trends of market.

Key Benefits of this Digital X-Ray Devices Market report:

The Digital X-Ray Devices market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the world mining equipment market to identify the potential investment pockets.

The Digital X-Ray Devices market report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and forecasts to 2024 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the Digital X-Ray Devices market.

Porter’s Five Force model of the industry and SWOT analysis illustrate the potency of the buyers & suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Detailed TOC of Digital X-Ray Devices Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Occurrences of Orthopedic & Cancer Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in X-Rays

4.2.3 Increase in Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Cost of Installation

4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Orthopedic

5.1.2 Mammography

5.1.3 Chest Imaging

5.1.4 Dental

5.1.5 Cardiovascular

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Computed Radiography

5.2.2 Direct Radiography

5.3 Portability

5.3.1 Fixed Systems

5.3.2 Portable Systems

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Inc.

6.1.2 Fujifilm Corporation

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation

6.1.5 Hologic Corporation

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V

6.1.7 Samsung Medison

6.1.8 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.9 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

