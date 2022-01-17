Military Rugged Display Market to Garner US$ 2,647.30 million, Globally, by 2027 at 7.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Military Rugged Display Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Smartphones and Handheld Computers, Laptops and Notebooks, Avionics Display, Vehicle Mounted Computer, and Panel PC and Mission Critical Computer), Display Size (Less than 10 Inches, 10–15 Inches, and More than 15 Inches), Screen Type (Touchscreen and Non-Touchscreen), Resolution (High Definition and Full High Definition), and Users (Air Forces, Naval Forces, and Land Forces),” the market was valued at US$ 1,537.21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,647.30 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The military rugged display market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is majorly driven by the growing implementation of advanced military rugged display and extensive government investments in the US defense sector. In addition, the presence of major market players such as Aydin Displays, Curtiss-Wright Corp, and General Micro Systems Inc., and reduction in the total cost of ownership (TCO) are among other factors supporting the market growth in North America. Further, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is majorly driven by increasing defense budgets and mounting military aircraft modernization efforts.

In October 2019, Hatteland Technology and Kongsberg defense & Aerospace (KONGSBERG), together, received the contract to deliver 21.5-inch and 32-inch panel computers for military applications. Through Hatteland’s products, the contract confers strategic and tactical advantages to UK submarines and Type 45 Destroyers, the US Coast Guard’s ECDIS (Electronic Chart Display and Information System), and the US Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships. In October 2018, the defense solutions division of Curtiss-Wright optimized its range of advanced video display units (AVDU), high-resolution rugged LCD touch screen with software-configurable capabilities to enhance flexibility and usability. Since video cameras and sensors are increasingly integrated into military airborne platforms, video displays progressively play an important role in determining mission success. Such product developments and collaboration strategies implemented by the companies lead to the growth of the global market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Military Rugged Display Market

The recent COVID-19 pandemic crisis is adversely affecting the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak, the defense industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services; however, the crisis is disrupting the supply chain and manufacturing of defense products equipment.

The defense manufacturing industry is heavily dependent on manual labor, and it is experiencing a lack of labors in respective manufacturing facilities due to the lockdown regulations in many countries across the world. Major defense spenders allocate close to or over 2% of their GDP, a significant amount, to defense. However, several governments are deprioritizing defense spending owing to the emergence of pandemic. Also, governments of many countries are investing in the activities that may help control the spread of the virus. This factor is restricting the production of various defense equipment, thereby hindering the growth of military rugged display market.

Military Rugged Display Market: Product-Based Market Insights

Based on the product, the market is segmented into a smartphone and handheld computer, laptop and notebook, avionics display, vehicle-mounted computer, panel PC and mission-critical display. The military rugged displays have escalated the demand for smartphones and handheld computers that are lightweight, thinner, and cheaper; they also feature high reliability and durability. Military rugged displays provide crystal clear picture quality in extreme environmental conditions. These displays enhance direct sunlight readability and work in extremely low light applications; moreover, they are compatible with flexible night vision operations.

Military Rugged Display Market: Display Size -Based Market Insights

Based on display size, the market is segmented into less than 10 inches, 10-15 inches, and more than 15 inches. While developing a robust display of any electronic product, several things are taken into consideration. Display size is one of them, which can help enhance the feature for various electronic devices, such as smartphone and handheld computer, laptop and notebook, avionics display, vehicle-mounted computer, and panel PC and mission-critical display.

Military Rugged Display Market: Screen-Type – Based Market Insights

Based on the screen type, the market is segmented into touch screen and non-touch screen. Further, the market for touch screen is sub-segmented into resistive and capacitive. Screens of any electronic device used for military applications must endure extreme conditions and correspond to all electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) orders. Advanced technologies with swift and easy-to-use screen types are vital for the military operations. Any crash on the screen due to hostile conditions could be devastating, particularly during deployments. Therefore, the reliability of the screen types is mission-critical

The List of Companies – Military Rugged Display Market

Advanced Embedded Solutions Ltd, Assured Systems Ltd, Aydin Displays, Crystal Group, Inc., General Digital Corporation, Hatteland Technology AS, Neuro Logic Systems, Inc., Winmate Inc., ZMicro, Inc, and CP Technologies LLC

The key players implementing strategies to enlarge the customer base and gain significant share in the global Military Rugged Display market, which in turn permits them to maintain their brand name. A few of the recent key developments are:

In 2020, General Digital Corporation opened a new 48,000 square foot facility East Hartford, Connecticut, US.

In 2020, Curtiss-Wright launched new military grade vehicle mount 7’’ LCD display which as display resolution of 1920×1080.

