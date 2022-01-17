Global Assistive Robotics Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Forecast till 2028| Barrett Technology, Cyberdyne, Inc., Ekso Bionics Europe GmbH, Focal Meditech

The “Assistive Robotics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” report added to The Insight Partners has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Assistive Robotics Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The assistive robotics are specially designed, keeping in mind the social and physical needs of the user. These are widely used across healthcare facilities in surgery assistance or elderly assistance. Besides, these robots are rapidly penetrating other industries and are being utilized by various manufacturing companies owing to the numerous advantages they offer. The assistive robotics market is quickly emerging and is expected to expand its scope in the coming years.

The key players profiled in this study include-

Barrett Technology

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics Europe GmbH

Focal Meditech

Hyundai Motor Europe GmbH

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Kinova Inc.

ReWalk Robotics

SoftBank Robotics

UBTECH Robotics

MARKET DYNAMICS

The assistive robotics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a rise in the incidence of strokes and spinal cord injuries and rising insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons and robotic surgeries. However, certifications and standards may hamper the growth of the assistive robotics market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increase in funding for research on assistive robotics is likely to fuel the market growth with opportunities in the coming years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global assistive robotics market is segmented on the basis of mobility, type, and application. The market on the basis of the mobility is classified as mobile and stationary. Based on type, the market is segmented as socially assistive robots, physically assistive robots, and mixed assistive robots. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as elderly assistance, surgery assistance, handicap assistance, defense, industrial, companionship, and others.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Assistive Robotics market

To analyze and forecast the global Assistive Robotics market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Assistive Robotics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Assistive Robotics players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Assistive Robotics Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Assistive Robotics Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Assistive Robotics Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Assistive Robotics Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

