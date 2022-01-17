Parcel Sortation Systems Market PEST Analysis with 9.1% of CAGR by 2027 – Bastian Solutions, Daifuku, Dematic, Honeywell, Murata Machinery

Latest market study on “Parcel Sortation Systems Market to 2027 by Type (Linear Parcel Sortation System and Loop Parcel Sortation System) and End User (Logistics, E-Commerce, Food & Beverage, Post & Parcel, Airport, Pharmaceutical, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Parcel Sortation Systems market is estimated to reach US$ 3.09 Bn by 2027 from US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The parcel sortation system industry has changed considerably over the past few years with technological development. Automation technology has positively impacted every end-user industry and the adoption of different automated technologies are consistently growing in both developed and developing regions. The manufacturing industry is one of the early adopters of automated technologies, which is majorly attributed to the increasing labor cost and ageing population. The demand for parcel sortation systems among the end user industries is consistently growing attributing to the fact that, the manufacturing industries are rapidly increasing their production in order to meet the surging customer demands.

Competitive Landscape: Parcel Sortation Systems Market: Bastian Solutions Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Interroll Holding GmBH, Invata Intralogistics, Beumer Group, Viastore Systems

Increase in the production volume of consumer goods is boosting the market for parcel sortation systems. Also, significant growth in E-commerce sector is also boosting the growth of the global market. However, technological complexities associated with the use of parcel sortation system may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Further, growing demand in the warehouse management system and an overall reduction in the cost of parcel sortation system are expected to deliver ample growth opportunity to the industry players in the near future.

To comprehend global Parcel Sortation Systems market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

