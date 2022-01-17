Uncategorized

Global Nails Beauty Supplies Sales Market Report 2021

Nails Beauty Supplies Sales Market

Nails beauty supplies mainly include the primer painted on the bottom of the nail and painted on the surface of the nail polish, primer is generally colorless, mainly to protect the role of nails; surface nail polish is mainly for aesthetic. Nail art is a creative way to paint, decorate, enhance, and embellish the nails. It is a type of artwork that can be done on fingernails and toenails, usually after manicures.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nails Beauty Supplies Market

The global Nails Beauty Supplies market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global Nails Beauty Supplies Scope and Market Size

The global Nails Beauty Supplies market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nails Beauty Supplies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

  • Base Coat
  • Top Coat

Segment by Application

  • Nail Art Institutions
  • Individuals

The Nails Beauty Supplies market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Nails Beauty Supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

  • Coty
  • Maybelline
  • Dior
  • CHANEL
  • ORLY
  • Butter London
  • Kiko
  • Nails Inc
  • Revlon
  • Sally Hansen
  • Rimmel
  • CND
  • COSMAY
  • Essie
  • ZOTOS ACCENT
  • L?OREAL
  • ANNA SUI
  • Bobbi Brown
  • Nars
  • MISSHA
  • China Glaze

