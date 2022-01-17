Global Construction Nails Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Construction Nails Market
Nails can be made from a variety of metals, including ordinary steel, stainless steel, brass, copper, or aluminum. Or, nails can be galvanized or plated with zinc or another metal. Most construction nails are steel, often with some kind of surface coating. Many construction nails are coated with a thin layer of vinyl, which acts as a lubricant when driving the nail. Nails can also be coated with phosphate to improve their holding power. A nail that is uncoated in any way is often called a “bright” nail.
The construction nails market is very fragmented market; key players include Grip-Rite, Tree Island Steel, Mid Continent Steel & Wire, Oriental Cherry Hardware Group, Aracon, Simpson Strong-Tie, Yonggang Group, Maze Nails, Herco, Kongo Special Nail, W?rth, TITIBI, Laiwu Delong Wiring, JE-IL Wire Production, Duchesne, Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd.; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 15% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America. The construction nails are classified into the carbon steel nails and stainless steel nails according to the product type. As of 2018, carbon steel nails segment dominates the market contributing about 76% of the total market share. Construction nails are major applied in both wood construction and concrete construction. The largest application is wood construction, which accounted for 78.14% in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Construction Nails Market
In 2020, the global Construction Nails market size was US$ 2356.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2878.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.
Global Construction Nails Scope and Market Size
Construction Nails market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Nails market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Construction Nails market is segmented into
- Carbon Steel Nails
- Stainless Steel Nails
Carbon Steel Nail is the largest segment with a market share of 76.54% in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Construction Nails market is segmented into
- Wood Construction
- Concrete Construction
The largest application is wood construction, which accounted for 78.14% in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Construction Nails Market Share Analysis
Construction Nails market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Construction Nails product introduction, recent developments, Construction Nails sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Grip-Rite
- Tree Island Steel
- Mid Continent Steel & Wire
- Oriental Cherry Hardware Group
- Aracon
- Simpson Strong-Tie
- Yonggang Group
- Maze Nails
- Herco
- Kongo Special Nail
- W?rth
- TITIBI
- Laiwu Delong Wiring
- JE-IL Wire Production
- Duchesne
- Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd.
