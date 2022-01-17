Granola Bars Market – Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities to 2028

Granola bars are made from ingredients such as oats, dried fruit, nuts, seeds, sugar, coconut, and chocolate chips. The nutritional value of granola bars can differ significantly depending on the brand and the ingredients used. Most granola bars have about 100-300 calories, 1-10 grams of protein, and 1-7 grams of fiber in one serving.

The global granola bars market is witnessing a notable growth rate and is expected to continue to do during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for gluten-free food products. Further, growing health consciousness and awareness of different diseases and digestive disorders are triggering global demand growth for granola bars. Moreover, the availability of organic granola bars and continuous R&D investment by the market players in introducing new products and is also boosting the sales of granola bars.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report:-https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018901/

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Clif Bar and Co.

2. General Mills Inc.

3. Kellogg Co.

4. Mars Inc.

5. McKee Foods

6. Mondelez International Inc.

7. PepsiCo Inc.

8. Quest Nutrition

9. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

10. The Hershey Co.

Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on this market:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00018901/

The global granola bars market is segmented on the category, and distribution channel. Based on category, the global granola bars market is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

Furthermore, several players are also promoting granola bars with regard to new flavors and ingredients used in granola bars that will have a favorable effect on consumers. However, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of granola bars amongst the population of few developing and underdeveloped countries is hampering the market growth. The market is expected to emerge lucrative due to the increasing demand for vegan granola bars, which have become a part of the vegan lifestyle.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Granola Bars market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

Purchase This Report:-https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018901/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]