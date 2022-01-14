Freight Forwarding Market Size 2021 Analysis By Industry Share, Emerging Demands, Growth Rate, Recent & Future Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast To 2028

Global Freight Forwarding Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Freight Forwarding market.

Freight forwarding is the management and forwarding of shipments from origin to the final destination. A variety of modes of transportation can be utilized by a carrier to transfer these shipments, such as air, rail, road, and sea. High demand for low-cost shipping and growing global cross-border shipments are propelling the growth of the freight forwarding market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth in international trade volumes coupled with the rising number of trade agreements, especially in the emerging economies is a key factor driving the freight forwarding market growth. Additionally, the booming e-commerce sector and other integrated services offered by freight forwarders such as packaging, insurance, documentation, and others also influence the growth of the freight forwarding market. Further, the increasing trend of intermodal freight transportation will further boost the freight forwarding market growth in the near future.

The reports cover key developments in the Freight Forwarding Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Freight Forwarding market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Freight Forwarding market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market :

Bollor© Logistics

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

DSV Panalpina A/S

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

The global Freight Forwarding Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as hosted, on-premise, hybrid. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as consumer and retail, oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, aerospace and defense, construction, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverages, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Freight Forwarding market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Freight Forwarding Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Freight Forwarding market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Freight Forwarding market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Freight Forwarding Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Freight Forwarding Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Freight Forwarding Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Freight Forwarding Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

