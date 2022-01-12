Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market 2021 Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2028

Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle market.

Cordless charging, also known as conductive charging, is a form of wireless charging. Wireless charging works by transmitting energy between two points or objects using an electric field called electromagnetic induction. In order to conduct wireless charging for an electric vehicle, a charging station is required. For the past decade, significant research has been conducted in the field of electric vehicle (EV) wireless technology, as electric vehicles are expected to be a critical part of the automotive industry’s future.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rise in oil prices, growing demand for electric vehicles, expanding infrastructure for quick or dash chargers, and rising customer demand for convenience features are all contributing to the growth of the wireless charging for electric vehicles market. However, one of the major factors limiting the growth of wireless charging for electric vehicle market is the high cost of upgrading to the technology. The growing demand for PHEVs and BEVs is expected to drive the overall growth of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

The reports cover key developments in the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Bombardier Inc

Continental AG

Efacec

ELIX Wireless Charging Systems Inc

Hyundai Motor Group

Momentum Wireless Power

Mojo Mobility, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

WiTricity Corporation

The global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

