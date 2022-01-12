Liquid Eye Shadow Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects
Liquid Eye Shadow is a type of eye shadow. Eyeshadow is a kind of make-up that is applied to the face and the corners of the eyes to create a contrast of shadows and tones. The color of the eyeshadow is very diverse, including blue, blue, green, brown, tea, brown, and purple.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Eye Shadow in global, including the following market information:
Global Liquid Eye Shadow Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Liquid Eye Shadow Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Liter)
Global top five Liquid Eye Shadow companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liquid Eye Shadow market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metallic Color Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquid Eye Shadow include Dior, Maybelline, NYX, E.L.F, Revlon, Urban Decay, Too Faced, M.A.C and Chanel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liquid Eye Shadow manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Eye Shadow Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)
Global Liquid Eye Shadow Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metallic Color
- EarthTone
- Warm Color
- Cold Color
- Others
Global Liquid Eye Shadow Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)
Global Liquid Eye Shadow Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Daily Use
- Stage Makeup
- Others
Global Liquid Eye Shadow Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)
Global Liquid Eye Shadow Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Liquid Eye Shadow revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Liquid Eye Shadow revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Liquid Eye Shadow sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Liter)
- Key companies Liquid Eye Shadow sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dior
- Maybelline
- NYX
- E.L.F
- Revlon
- Urban Decay
- Too Faced
- M.A.C
- Chanel
- Bobbi Brown
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquid Eye Shadow Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquid Eye Shadow Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquid Eye Shadow Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquid Eye Shadow Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquid Eye Shadow Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid Eye Shadow Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquid Eye Shadow Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquid Eye Shadow Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquid Eye Shadow Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquid Eye Shadow Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquid Eye Shadow Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Eye Shadow Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Eye Shadow Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Eye Shadow Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Eye Shadow Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Eye Shadow Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
