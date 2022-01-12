Omega-3 Market Analysis, Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis up to 2028- BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Croda International, GC Rieber Oils

Omega-3 is a family of essential fatty acids that plays a crucial role in human diet. Human body cannot produce omega-3s on its own. The three most common omega-3s are DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid). ALA is mainly derived from plant sources, while EPA and DHA can be found in algae and animal sources. Food sources which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish, fish oils, salmons, sardines, soyabeans (roasted), walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, and canola oil. People who have dietary restrictions are recommended omega-3 supplements such as algal oil and fish oil.

The report aims to provide an overview of the omega-3 market with detailed market segmentation by type, source, application, and geography. The global omega-3 market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading omega-3 market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report:-https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003597/

The List of Companies

1. BASF SE

2. Cargill, Incorporated

3. Croda International Plc

4. GC Rieber Oils

5. Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

6. OLVEA FISH OILS

7. Omega Protein Corporation

8. Pelagia AS

9. POLARIS

10. Royal DSM

Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on this market:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00003597/

The global omega-3 market is segmented on the basis of type, source, and application. On the basis of type, the omega-3 market is segmented into, EPA, DHA, DPA, ALA. On the basis of source, the market is bifurcated into, marine derived, plant derived. Based on application, the global omega-3 market is segmented into, dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, functional foods, others.

The global omega-3 market is growing at a significant pace owing to increasing consumer spending on dietary supplements. The rising awareness about benefits of consuming omega-3 fatty acid and growing consumer focus on preventive healthcare has led to a surge in demand for omega-3 products. Innovative technologies have permitted product developers to deliver advanced product solutions such as omega-3 supplements in small sized pills for consumers averse to swallowing large sized omega-3 pills.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Purchase This Report:-https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003597/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]