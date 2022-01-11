Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market to Reach US$ 28746.5 Million, Globally, by 2025 at 53.2% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

The business throughout the various industries including agriculture, manufacturing, oil & gas among others has lately realized the need to transform their agile back-end infrastructure to efficiently manage and comply with the evolving IoT initiatives and solutions. At present, the majority of the IoT devices are using the already existing network connections such as Zigbee, cellular, Wi-Fi and other proprietary technologies. In 2017, Sigfox, global LPWAN leader, concentrated on its growth strategy on strengthening its network in major regional markets and intensifying its partner ecosystem in the U.S. This strategy enabled Sigfox U.S.A. to achieve more than 50% increase in its coverage and a 45% surge in its partner ecosystem.

Key Players Influencing the Market: NWave Technologies, Sigfox, Semtech Corporation, Loriot.IO, Link Labs, Waviot, Ingenu, Inc., Actility, Weightless SIG, Senet, Inc., among others.

The Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

The global Low Power Wide Area Network market has been segmented based on end-user, i.e. smart cities, oil & gas, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, consumer electronics, and others. The smart city segment is expected to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period due to the increasing government initiatives for smart city projects across the globe.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market report.

