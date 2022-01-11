Biometrics Technologies Market Size Is Anticipated To Record A Valuation Of US$ 55.42 Billion By 2027, According To The Most Recent Study By The Insight Partners

Biometrics Technologies Market report is an in-depth study on the Electronics and Semiconductor industry while also explaining what Biometrics Technologies market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

With the increasing trend of digitization across industries, the demand for data security and safety among consumers as well as enterprises is growing at an unprecedented rate. This trend is further augmented by the rising number of smart and mobile devices in both consumer and enterprise market. The demand for enhanced security solutions equipped with new technology tools is rising due to various advantages offered by these solutions over traditional access controls. Owing to all these factors, biometric authentication is gaining traction over other forms of security solutions. Biometric technologies refer to various methods that are used to identify, authenticate, and verify users based on their physical or behavioral characteristics. Due to growing incidents of security breaches, the demand for biometric-based identification solution is rising at a fast pace.

Competitive Landscape: Biometrics Technologies Market: Aware, Inc., BIO-key International, Inc., IDEMIA, ImageWare Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Gemalto NV, Precise Biometrics AB, NEC Corporation, Suprema Inc., and Secunet Security Networks AG among others.

Growing awareness regarding the advantages offered by biometric-based identification over traditional methods is expected further fuel the demand of biometrics devices, applications, and services among industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, and travel among others. In addition to this, the advent of cloud computing technology is driving the market growth of biometric as a service. Some of the major reasons for the rising adoption of various cloud-based solutions are on-demand environment, low initial investment, sophisticated cloud & hosting models, advanced features, and fast integration & customizations.

The adoption of biometrics technologies is expected to expand at a fast pace across industries, especially government, banking, consumer electronics, and healthcare, owing to increasing demand for secure transactions and effective identity verification solutions. With increasing penetration of mobile phones in customers’ lives and rising trend of digitization among sectors, smart phone makers such as Apple, Google, Samsung, Huawei and others have integrated various types of biometric technologies including fingerprint, face, and iris scan in their smartphones to increase security and enhance the customer experience.

