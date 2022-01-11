TV Mounts Market Is Anticipated To Record A Valuation Of US$ 19,089.6 Billion By 2027, A Recent Study By The Insight Partners

Latest market study on “Global TV Mounts Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Fixed Wall Mount, Full-Motion Wall Mount, Tilting Wall Mount, and Ceiling Mount); and Application (Residential and Commercial) and Geography”, The global TV Mounts market is accounted to US$ 10,264.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 19,089.6 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The TV mounts market is categorized into the as residential, and commercial sectors. In 2018, the residential segment led the global TV mounts market. TV mounts are suitable for any flat panel TV including, LED, OLED, Plasma, or LCD Screen. Several types of TV mounts are available in the market such as wall mount, full-motion wall mount, tilting wall mount, and ceiling mount. The choice of the right mount to be fixed depends on factors including, wall bracket as well as viewing capabilities. The residential sector is witnessing an increase in the installations of TV mounts owing to increasing purchase of flat screen TVs as well as rising living standards of people.

The study provides details such as the market share, Market Insights, Strategic Insights, Segmentation and key players in the TV Mount Market.

Major Key Players of the TV Mount Market are: Omnimount, Atdec Pty Ltd., Jiangxi Kingsun Industry Co., Ltd., Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd., Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd, B-Tech International Ltd, Unicol Engineering, Videosecu, Legrand Av Division and Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products Co., Ltd.

The customers use these mounts to save space as well as to enhance their house decoration. The global residential construction market has witnessed healthy growth rates in the past few years. Increasing urbanization in most of the developing nations as well as the developed nations have led to the increased residential constructions. This has resulted in increased demand for TVs. Also, with the high standard of living and increased per capita income, people are installing more than one TV set per residence. Rising number of residential consumption witnessed the increased volumes of TV mounts installed in a single residential facility which is the major driving factors for the adoptions of these products by the residential sector.

The reports cover key developments in the TV Mount Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the TV Mount Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the TV Mount Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global TV Mount Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The TV Mount Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

