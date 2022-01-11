Telecom Tower Market to hit US$ 146.5 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 18.5% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Telecom Tower Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Majority of the telecom tower installations have belonged to the lattice tower category or the monopole tower category. These type of towers provide maximum coverage for the operators and therefore serve a wider mass. Also, in the initial years, Greenfield towers were mostly observed in the tower installations however, with space constraints and rising land costs, rooftop towers have found higher attractiveness amongst the telecom tower players as well as the mobile network operators.

As the green field towers are placed at areas which are slightly away from the human residencies, the concerns around the harmful radiation effects from these towers are eliminated. Also, in the semi-urban as well as rural areas, the placement of the green field towers is more feasible as compared to the rooftop towers as they provide maximum coverage to the area it serves. Advantages such as provisioning maximum coverage, and accommodating more number of tenants on a single tower leading to more revenue generation for the towerco are anticipated to further drive the adoptions of green field towers in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market: American Tower Company, China Tower Corporation, Indus Towers Limited, IHS Holding Limited, and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK. Ltd. Also, Crown Castle International Corp., SBA Communications Corporation, Telesites S.A.B. de C.V., Cellnex Telecom, S.A.

The Telecom Tower Market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Telecom Tower market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Telecom Tower Market report.

